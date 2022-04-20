ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Class B and C teams put on show at Polson meet

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

For local high school track participants this was probably like going from Little League baseball to Wrigley Field in Chicago.

On a clear, chilly day members of 21 area B-C schools gathered to run on a beautiful track with outstanding field event facilities at Polson High School’s sprawling outdoor sports complex.

They were there to remember and honor long-time Hot Springs multi-sports star Dave Tripp whose exploits in track and field from years ago remain a standard to strive for to this day.

And on this day local class C teams Superior, Hot Springs, St. Regis, and Noxon joined Class B entrant Plains in putting on the track and field extravaganza with something for every fan of the sport.

Although there did not appear to be team scores tallied during the event, it was clear that B schools Jefferson and Loyola were among the best full teams on the field of play.

But that did not prevent Class C schools like Superior, Seeley-Swan, Drummond and Valley Christian from winning their share of the events during the day-long track and field celebration.

No athletes from Hot Springs, Noxon or St. Regis placed in the top 10 overall on any event, but all of them got to be part of a not-to-be forgotten experience.

Superior athletes had a good day overall with several top 10 results registered among both the men’s and women’s teams.

The Lady Bobcats were especially strong in the weight events, led by senior Sorren Reese who won the javelin event with a throw of 125-9, more than 16 feet ahead of second place Jessie Struna of Drummond.

Superior also placed three shot putters in the girls top 10, led by senior Cassie Green who won the event with a throw of 34’-3”. She bested Plains sophomore Alexis Deming, who threw 31-3. Lady Bobcats freshman Eddy Betts finished fourth and Georgia Fredette took home ninth place.

Green also finished fifth in the discus with a toss of 74-10, while Plains’ Deming finished eighth with a toss of 70 feet even.

The Superior girls were also strong in the middle distance/sprints with freshman Braelynn Mangold finishing second in the 400 meters run just after coming in eighth in the 200 meter event. Eddy Betts of Superior was eighth in the 400 meters.

Plains girls fared well also in some of the same events, with Peyton Wasson sixth and Teagan Thomas seventh in the 800 meter run. Thomas also came in eighth in the 300 meter hurdles.

Finishing top 10 for Superior was junior Akasha Azure who placed fifth in the 1600 meter run and third in the 3200 meter event. Alysha Ryan also had a strong day for Superior, taking seventh in the 100 meter sprint and seventh in the 100 meter hurdles. Teammate Abby Wheeler placed eighth in the 100 meter hurdles.

The Superior boys also had a solid day, led by senior Silas Acker, who place third in the 400 meters and seventh in the javelin. Acker was also on the Bobcats seventh place 4X400 meters relay race.

Superior also got a pair of top 10 boys finishes from Charlie Anderson, who took ninth in the shot put and tenth in the discus.

Other Superior athletes finishing in the top 10 were: Cy Bay, second in the 800 meters run; Ramzee Boyle, eighth at 200 meters; and Joseph Renaud who was third in the triple jump.

For Plains, Darren Standeford finished eighth in the 800 meters, while Joseph Martin took sixth at 800 meters and was 10th in the triple jump.

Hot Springs long jumper Lauryn Aldrich gets in a practice jump prior to the start of competition at the Dave Tripp invitational track meet in Polson. (Chuck Bandel/MI-VP)

Comments / 0

Related
East Oregonian

Sports highlight: Weston-McEwen's Peal sets state strikeout record

ATHENA — There are dozens of Oregon high school baseball records, so when you break one, it may take a little curiosity and a little research to know that you actually did. Weston-McEwen senior Blane Peal set the state record for consecutive strikeouts in a game, regardless of classification, with 14 on April 12 in an 8-0 road victory over Stanfield/Echo.
WESTON, OR
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Thompson Falls girls win home meet

Overall depth helped win the day for the Thompson Falls girls track team Thursday afternoon. And it helped overcome an excellent overall performance by Hot Springs’ standout Katelyn Christensen, who put on a dazzling show winning three events and placing third in two others in propelling the Lady Savage Heat to a solid second-place team finish on a frigid, blustery day in Thompson Falls. The Thompson Falls girls also had a number of first place finishes on their way to 111 team points to win the team title. Second place Hot Springs had 64 points. The home team Blue Hawks boys also had...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
The Oregonian

Championship committee supports changes to OSAA football and wrestling state tournaments

The split of the 6A Classification’s football state tournament is one step away from becoming a reality. There were no brand new changes introduced by the Oregon School Activities Association’s state championship committee on April 18, but the recommendations supported by the group represent the final hurdle before they can be voted on by the OSAA’s executive board on May 2.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Polson, MT
Polson, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Education
Hot Springs, MT
Sports
Polson, MT
Education
City
Drummond, MT
City
Hot Springs, MT
City
Noxon, MT
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Boys and Girls Track and Field Teams Win 2022 Dan Hansen Invitational

Knowing a snowstorm was in the forecast, Sheridan moved up the Dan Hansen Invitational from Saturday to Thursday and made the most of it. The Bronc boys won 8 events, including 2 by Texas Tanner, while the Lady Broncs won 11 events including 3 by Addie Pendergast and 2 by Preslee Moser, to win easily win the team titles in their home meet.
SHERIDAN, WY
Belgrade News

Three Forks wins 16 matches during successful day in Billings

Three Forks’ tennis team returned to action Tuesday with a long and productive day in Billings against Forsyth and Red Lodge. As a team the Wolves competed in nearly two-dozen matches and most concluded in victory. “It was a beautiful and successful day of tennis in Billings against the...
THREE FORKS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Track Events#Shot Put#Highschoolsports#Little League#Superior Hot Springs#Loyola#Superior Seeley Swan#Valley Christian
York News-Times

McCool girls place in 14 of 17 events, edge BDS 147-144

McCool Junction girls place in 14 of 17 events, edge BDS 147-144 Yates piles up 36 individual points to lead Mustangs to Exeter-Milligan Invite win. MCCOOL JUNCTION-The BDS girls won the 4x400 relay, the final event of the day, but the McCool Junction Mustangs were able to hold on to all but two points of their five point lead as they finished second and held on for the 147-144 win at the Exeter-Milligan Invite on Tuesday.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Blaine wins twice for Bulldogs at Central meet

West Albany High sophomore Haley Blaine won the 400 meters (1 minutes, 2.15 seconds) and 3,000 (10:38.28) to lead the Bulldogs on Tuesday in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet at Central in Independence. West also got girls wins from Alexa McGowan in the 100 (14.03) and Melia...
ALBANY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Terry James Prongua, 74

Terry James Prongua, 74, of Hot Springs passed away on April 11, 2022. Terry Prongua was born to Charles and Vena on January 8, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana. In his early years, Terry’s pastimes were reading, football, and learning about simmental and red angus cattle from his parents. After graduating from Hot Springs High School in 1965, Terry went on to pursue a degree in Agriculture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated in 1972. It was during his time at Montana State University, that he mend the love of his life, Sandra Boutsen. They were married on September 5,...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
KULR8

Lewistown point guard Bryce Graham to play for MSU-Northern

HAVRE — Bryce Graham, the captain and point guard for the Class A runners-up Lewistown boys basketball team, has signed a letter of intent with Montana State-Northern, the school announced Wednesday. Graham averaged 10 points and nearly four assists per game, along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He...
LEWISTOWN, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Riverdogs split double-header at Missoula

If the initial two-games of the just underway Legion baseball season are any indication, the Plains-based Clarkfork Riverdogs may be on their way to a good season. Last weekend they traveled to Missoula to take on the Class A Missoula Mavericks, a perennial contender for upper division Montana Legion baseball honors. The Class B Riverdogs took it on the chin in the opener of the series this past Sunday, losing the first game of the 2022 season 11-1 as the Mavericks banged out eight hits while scoring five runs in both the first and fourth innings. The Riverdogs would bounce back and win...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Local teams brave the cold at Dilly Bar Invite in Ronan

No word on how many ice cream treats were consumed, but it probably wasn’t many less than the number of Bigfork tracksters who finished in the top 10 Saturday at the Dilly Bar Invitational track meet in Ronan. The meet, which this year drew boys and girls teams from six area high schools under winter weather watch type conditions, is named after the tradition of meet goers receiving a free Dilly Bar at the Ronan Dairy Queen after the meet. Clearly the top team by a wide margin was Bigfork, which swept the men’s and women’s varsity titles as Valkyrie runners, jumpers...
RONAN, MT
Chronicle

Riverhawks Drop Home Twinbill Against Chinooks

Kalama Pitching — Imboden 7 IP, 0 H, 16 K; Highlights — Mills 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs. Toledo Pitching — Schultz 5.2 IP; 15 K, 7 ER, 7 H; Highlights — Z. Ranney BB. Toledo Pitching — Sorenson 5 IP, 5 K, 2 ER, 5 H; Highlights — Umbriaco 2-3, 2 2B, R, RBI; Miller 1-2, R, RBI; Gilreath R.
KALAMA, WA
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
25
Followers
55
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy