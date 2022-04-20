Class B and C teams put on show at Polson meet

For local high school track participants this was probably like going from Little League baseball to Wrigley Field in Chicago.

On a clear, chilly day members of 21 area B-C schools gathered to run on a beautiful track with outstanding field event facilities at Polson High School’s sprawling outdoor sports complex.

They were there to remember and honor long-time Hot Springs multi-sports star Dave Tripp whose exploits in track and field from years ago remain a standard to strive for to this day.

And on this day local class C teams Superior, Hot Springs, St. Regis, and Noxon joined Class B entrant Plains in putting on the track and field extravaganza with something for every fan of the sport.

Although there did not appear to be team scores tallied during the event, it was clear that B schools Jefferson and Loyola were among the best full teams on the field of play.

But that did not prevent Class C schools like Superior, Seeley-Swan, Drummond and Valley Christian from winning their share of the events during the day-long track and field celebration.

No athletes from Hot Springs, Noxon or St. Regis placed in the top 10 overall on any event, but all of them got to be part of a not-to-be forgotten experience.

Superior athletes had a good day overall with several top 10 results registered among both the men’s and women’s teams.

The Lady Bobcats were especially strong in the weight events, led by senior Sorren Reese who won the javelin event with a throw of 125-9, more than 16 feet ahead of second place Jessie Struna of Drummond.

Superior also placed three shot putters in the girls top 10, led by senior Cassie Green who won the event with a throw of 34’-3”. She bested Plains sophomore Alexis Deming, who threw 31-3. Lady Bobcats freshman Eddy Betts finished fourth and Georgia Fredette took home ninth place.

Green also finished fifth in the discus with a toss of 74-10, while Plains’ Deming finished eighth with a toss of 70 feet even.

The Superior girls were also strong in the middle distance/sprints with freshman Braelynn Mangold finishing second in the 400 meters run just after coming in eighth in the 200 meter event. Eddy Betts of Superior was eighth in the 400 meters.

Plains girls fared well also in some of the same events, with Peyton Wasson sixth and Teagan Thomas seventh in the 800 meter run. Thomas also came in eighth in the 300 meter hurdles.

Finishing top 10 for Superior was junior Akasha Azure who placed fifth in the 1600 meter run and third in the 3200 meter event. Alysha Ryan also had a strong day for Superior, taking seventh in the 100 meter sprint and seventh in the 100 meter hurdles. Teammate Abby Wheeler placed eighth in the 100 meter hurdles.

The Superior boys also had a solid day, led by senior Silas Acker, who place third in the 400 meters and seventh in the javelin. Acker was also on the Bobcats seventh place 4X400 meters relay race.

Superior also got a pair of top 10 boys finishes from Charlie Anderson, who took ninth in the shot put and tenth in the discus.

Other Superior athletes finishing in the top 10 were: Cy Bay, second in the 800 meters run; Ramzee Boyle, eighth at 200 meters; and Joseph Renaud who was third in the triple jump.

For Plains, Darren Standeford finished eighth in the 800 meters, while Joseph Martin took sixth at 800 meters and was 10th in the triple jump.