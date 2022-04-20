ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

Wilda Lee Haggard, 92

Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

Wilda Lee Haggard, 92, of Plains, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022.

She was born in Sedalia, Missouri on May 27, 1929, born tenth of twelve children (4 brothers and 7 sisters) to Edward and Myrtie Shull Bryant. She is survived by her sister Ida Kennedy, son, Robert Lee and daughter Rebecca Lynn, grandson, Michael Lee, plus numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Wilda was known for her love of family, her bossy, sassy-spirit, and her pets. One of her favorite pastimes was Bingo! Anyone that knew her, knew that sound when she won – BINGO!!! At the age of 51, Wilda become a manicurist, and enjoyed it for 20 years. She also enjoyed playing all kinds of card games.

Wilda was a previous member of the VFW Post #2591 Ladies Auxiliary (when she lived in Sedalia, MO), and then joined VFW Post #3596 Ladies Auxiliary in Plains, MT in 2003, when she moved to Montana.

Funeral Services will be held at the Paradise Church of God in Paradise, MT at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Interment will follow at Plains Cemetery, 27 Lower Lynch Creek, Plains. Followed by a Luncheon held at Butcher’s Nook, 600 W Railroad Ave., Plains.

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Irene Medvetz Nyomo

On March 14, 2022, Irene Medvetz Nyomo was called to Heaven. Irene passed away in her home with her beloved husband by her side, John Nyomo Jr. Irene was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 3, 1933. Irene was the youngest of the family. John moved to Plains, Montana in 1969 in search of work and later sent for Irene and Suzanne in 1970. Irene later got a job at the local hospital as a secretary, was an Avon Lady, worked at Champion Tree Nursery and later worked at Plains High School as a baker and cook. Irene was a devoted catholic, rarely missed church and treasured her church family. Irene is survived by her husband of 69 years, John Nyomo Jr., her daughter Suzanne LaPointe (PJ), grandsons Chris Nyomo(& wife), Johnny Nyomo (Autumn), Wayne LaPointe and granddaughter Sheila Hall (& husband) and seven great grandchildren. Irene was known by many. She will be forever missed by friends and family. Memorial Services will be held this summer.
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Terry James Prongua, 74

Terry James Prongua, 74, of Hot Springs passed away on April 11, 2022. Terry Prongua was born to Charles and Vena on January 8, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana. In his early years, Terry’s pastimes were reading, football, and learning about simmental and red angus cattle from his parents. After graduating from Hot Springs High School in 1965, Terry went on to pursue a degree in Agriculture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated in 1972. It was during his time at Montana State University, that he mend the love of his life, Sandra Boutsen. They were married on September 5,...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Grice Connect

Miss Rodeo USA Jessie Lynn Nichols shares her journey with Kiwanis

Jessie Lynn Nichols, who is currently serving as Miss Rodeo USA, joined the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro during their weekly Thursday meeting to share her platform and journey. Nichols is a 26 year old native of Prattville, Alabama is a graduate Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture communications and a Master of Science in agri-science education.
STATESBORO, GA
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
25
Followers
55
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy