ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, MT

Terry James Prongua, 74

Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

Terry James Prongua, 74, of Hot Springs passed away on April 11, 2022.

Terry Prongua was born to Charles and Vena on January 8, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana. In his early years, Terry’s pastimes were reading, football, and learning about simmental and red angus cattle from his parents. After graduating from Hot Springs High School in 1965, Terry went on to pursue a degree in Agriculture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated in 1972.

It was during his time at Montana State University, that he mend the love of his life, Sandra Boutsen. They were married on September 5, 1970 in Harlowton, Montana. They returned to the family ranch in Hot Springs where their only daughter, Angelica Joy, was born. She has been the light of their lives. Being a father has been a central part of Terry’s life, a role that gave him much pride and happiness. He was a hardworking and honest father and spouse, who had a dry sense of humor with a modest smile.

Terry was most vibrant when working on Prongua Ranch. Being outside and taking care of the cattle, along with riding horseback and four-wheelers brought purpose and joy to Terry’s life. He always said that a man only needs three things in life—a good woman, a good horse and a good dog, and that he was lucky enough to have all three.

As a lifelong resident of Hot Springs, he believed in and supported the community. He served on the School Board and as a 4-H Livestock Leader. In addition, Terry served as president and secretary/treasurer of Big Meadows Grazing Association. Terry also exuded passion for the Irrigation Water Rights Project as he fought to preserve ranchers’ rights. He is currently president of Little Bitterroot Water Users.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Vena (Stellmon) and his brothers Edward and Richard. He is survived by his wife Sandy of Hot Springs, daughter Angel of Hermiston, OR, brother Robert (Janet) Prongua of Huntley, MT and nieces Serena (Ben) Ball, Kristell (Sam) Reck, April (Mark) Stansbury, Amanda Prongua, Jessica (Joey) Hernandez, Tiffany Prongua, one nephew, Zachary Prongua, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on April 19, 2022 in Lonepine, MT at the Lonepine Hall at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at the Lonepine Cemetery. In remembrance of Terry, the family asked that donations be made to the Sanders County 4-H Council.

All arrangements entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes & Crematory, Plains, Montana.

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Justin Cole Payzant

On Oct. 8, 1989, the world became brighter with the birth of Justin Cole Payzant in Missoula Montana. Justin’s childhood was spent with his two sisters and parents growing up in the rural community of Plains, MT. His school years in Sanders County were primarily spent at Paradise Grade School, where he left his mark not only on the building itself, with pride (like all students did), but also on the teachers and classmates who were lucky enough to have witnessed his lisped voice and beautiful, childish smirk. Growing up in Plains was incredibly special to Justin. Not only did it...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Obituaries
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
City
Hot Springs, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
City
Harlowton, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
City
Huntley, MT
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
POLITICS
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Wilda Lee Haggard, 92

Wilda Lee Haggard, 92, of Plains, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. She was born in Sedalia, Missouri on May 27, 1929, born tenth of twelve children (4 brothers and 7 sisters) to Edward and Myrtie Shull Bryant. She is survived by her sister Ida Kennedy, son, Robert Lee and daughter Rebecca Lynn, grandson, Michael Lee, plus numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Wilda was known for her love of family, her bossy, sassy-spirit, and her pets. One of her favorite pastimes was Bingo! Anyone that knew her, knew that sound when she won – BINGO!!! At the age of 51, Wilda become a manicurist, and enjoyed it for 20 years. She also enjoyed playing all kinds of card games. Wilda was a previous member of the VFW Post #2591 Ladies Auxiliary (when she lived in Sedalia, MO), and then joined VFW Post #3596 Ladies Auxiliary in Plains, MT in 2003, when she moved to Montana. Funeral Services will be held at the Paradise Church of God in Paradise, MT at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022. Interment will follow at Plains Cemetery, 27 Lower Lynch Creek, Plains. Followed by a Luncheon held at Butcher’s Nook, 600 W Railroad Ave., Plains.
PLAINS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Montana#Angus Cattle#Red Angus#Hot Springs High School#Agriculture#Montana State University#Prongua Ranch#The School Board
KULR8

Damon Gros Ventre signs with Dawson CC Basketball

GLENDIVE- Two time state champion Damon Gros Ventre will be joining the Dawson Community College Buccaneers next year. Bucs Coach Joe Peterson commented on the signing in a Dawson CC release, “His character and work ethic will be a great fit for our culture and with the other guys coming in next year. I have a lot of respect for Coach Stewart and the Lodge Grass program. It is much more than just basketball for them. He has prepared his players well to be successful in college and in life.”
LODGE GRASS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Q&A with treasurer/superintendent candidate Merry Mueller

The four-year term for the position of Mineral County Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools will be on the primary ballot in June. Mary Yarnall is the current Treasure/Superintendent of Schools and will be retiring at the end of her term this year. Merry Mueller and Jill Betts are candidates for the position, and each works within the department. The following is a Q&A with Mueller. What qualifications do you possess for Treasurer of Mineral County; explain your work experience and how it would benefit this county and its residents. Mueller: I have worked in the treasurer’s office for the past three years. I pride myself...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NBCMontana

Many running races scheduled for western Montana this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — Running events for all abilities are returning to Montana, and its a big weekend for many cities. Bozeman alone has three to choose from, including the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Run, the Bobcat Pounce, and Bozeman without Borders. The Evergreen Spring Runoff offers 10K and 5k...
MONTANA STATE
kmvt

Lighthouse falls to Wendell

College of Southern Idaho pitcher Mason Olson went six innings, giving up just one earned run, but it wasn’t enough to beat No. 10 Salt Lake, as the Bruins pulled away 6-1. College of Southern Idaho softball player Sophia Stoddard will get to live her dream of playing Division I softball next year.
WENDELL, ID
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

John Nyomo Jr.

On April 8, 2022 John Nyomo Jr. passed away at home. He was born January 2, 1931 in Cleveland Ohio. John had two brothers and three sisters. They preceded him in death. John’s wife Irene preceded him in passing on March 14, 2022. John and Irene were married 69 years. John worked many jobs in Ohio. John moved to Montana in 1969 and a year later brought his wife and daughter here. John worked at the sawmill in Plains and he also worked for Champion and Plum Creek. He also worked at the rock yards and retired from them in his 80’s. John is survived by his daughter Suzanne Lapointe and her husband PJ Lapointe, grandchildren, Chris & wife, Johnny & Autumn, Sheila & husband & Wayne Lapointe. He had 7 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many. A service will be held at a later time.
PLAINS, MT
KULR8

Montana State track & field adds four to 2022-23 signing class

BOZEMAN — Montana State's track and field program announced the signing of four student-athletes that have submitted National Letters of Intent in the past month and are expected to join the Bobcats ahead of the 2022-23 academic year. Incoming freshmen Noah Barbery, Giulia Gandolfi and Malikye Simpson will be...
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Bike Rodeo, Blood Drive Upcoming Chase Hawks Events in Billings

Most people in south-central Montana and northern Wyoming are familiar with the Chase Hawks Memorial Association. You've probably attended their annual Rough Stock Rodeo, which always occurs the weekend after the National Finals Rodeo (mid-December) at MetraPark. For the past few years, they've been the sponsor of Burn the Point, an extremely popular Labor Day weekend event in Downtown Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
KGW

Wolf population in Oregon flounders after poaching, car crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The growth of Oregon's wolf population slowed significantly last year because 21 animals were poisoned by poachers, hit by cars or were killed by wildlife officials after they attacked livestock, state wildlife authorities said Wednesday. The 2021 census counted 175 wolves, up just two animals from...
OREGON STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hot Springs man killed in collision with logging truck

A 74-year-old Hot Springs man was killed after crashing into a logging truck near St. Regis on Monday. The crash happened at about 6 a.m., at the intersection of Montana 135 and Old Mill Loop. According to the Montana Highway Patrol report, the man was driving a 2014 Ford F350 southbound on Montana 135 when it crashed into the back of an Idaho logging truck as it pulled onto the highway. The man was transported to Mineral Community hospital where he later died of his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash. Road conditions were listed as bare and dry.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
25
Followers
55
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy