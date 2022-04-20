Terry James Prongua, 74, of Hot Springs passed away on April 11, 2022.

Terry Prongua was born to Charles and Vena on January 8, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana. In his early years, Terry’s pastimes were reading, football, and learning about simmental and red angus cattle from his parents. After graduating from Hot Springs High School in 1965, Terry went on to pursue a degree in Agriculture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated in 1972.

It was during his time at Montana State University, that he mend the love of his life, Sandra Boutsen. They were married on September 5, 1970 in Harlowton, Montana. They returned to the family ranch in Hot Springs where their only daughter, Angelica Joy, was born. She has been the light of their lives. Being a father has been a central part of Terry’s life, a role that gave him much pride and happiness. He was a hardworking and honest father and spouse, who had a dry sense of humor with a modest smile.

Terry was most vibrant when working on Prongua Ranch. Being outside and taking care of the cattle, along with riding horseback and four-wheelers brought purpose and joy to Terry’s life. He always said that a man only needs three things in life—a good woman, a good horse and a good dog, and that he was lucky enough to have all three.

As a lifelong resident of Hot Springs, he believed in and supported the community. He served on the School Board and as a 4-H Livestock Leader. In addition, Terry served as president and secretary/treasurer of Big Meadows Grazing Association. Terry also exuded passion for the Irrigation Water Rights Project as he fought to preserve ranchers’ rights. He is currently president of Little Bitterroot Water Users.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Vena (Stellmon) and his brothers Edward and Richard. He is survived by his wife Sandy of Hot Springs, daughter Angel of Hermiston, OR, brother Robert (Janet) Prongua of Huntley, MT and nieces Serena (Ben) Ball, Kristell (Sam) Reck, April (Mark) Stansbury, Amanda Prongua, Jessica (Joey) Hernandez, Tiffany Prongua, one nephew, Zachary Prongua, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on April 19, 2022 in Lonepine, MT at the Lonepine Hall at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at the Lonepine Cemetery. In remembrance of Terry, the family asked that donations be made to the Sanders County 4-H Council.

All arrangements entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes & Crematory, Plains, Montana.