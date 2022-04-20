ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

Plains breaks ground on new wastewater plant

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

It has taken several years amid a lot of anxiety while engineers and Plains town officials held their collective breath hoping for the best.

And at long last, construction of a long-planned new Plains sewage facility is well under way with just one more spring runoff season to get through before the potential for an environmental flood-related disaster is averted.

With that, a group of town officials, planners and engineers gathered for a ceremonial first shovel of dirt event to herald the construction of three new sewage lagoons that will be well beyond historic flooding events coming from the nearby Clark Fork River on the northwest edge of Plains.

The result, all involved say, is a much safer location for the lagoons, almost a mile further inland than the existing containment ponds and without the danger of a major flood unleashing a sewage nightmare downriver.

“We’ve been working on this a long time,” said Mayor Dan Rowan as he and officials from Morrison Maierle Design Engineering, along with construction officials and other town representatives posed for the traditional first spade of dirt photo.

In reality, the construction process has been underway for several months, weather permitting, as large earth-moving equipment has carved out the first two of what will be three containment ponds.

Also to be built at the site will be a more advanced system for properly and safely treating Plains sewage before it is eventually returned free of contaminants to the Clark Fork.

“We’ve had some pretty anxious moments keeping an eye on this situation,” said Rowan. “It had the potential to be a serious environmental problem”.

Engineers at the ceremony concurred that the river has been creeping up to 10 feet a year closer to potentially eroding the walls of the current treatment facility. Such erosion would possibly release a torrent of sewage contaminated water into the river, polluting it from Plains to Thompson Falls and possibly beyond.

The new facility, being constructed in a field just west of the Plains airport and away from the river banks, is being designed with updated technology to provide state of the art cleansing of the approximately 100,000 gallons of sewage generated by the Plains area each day.

Funding for the $7 million-plus project, which is expected to be completed by this October, comes from federal and state sources, including government ecology agencies.

“This project is directly related to protection of public health,” said Town of Plains Engineer Shari Johnson. “It is not a matter of if, but when the dikes will fail.”

The new facility, which will be connected by new piping that takes the clean water back to the river after a multi-step decontamination process, will include several new technological enhancements, Johnson said.

“The new WWTP (Waste Water Treatment Plant) is comprised of similar lagoon technology as exists at the existing plant,” she said, “but with upgrades for more energy efficient equipment and treatment process enhancements”.

Johnson said all the necessary work including easements, environmental review, design, approvals and bidding has been completed.

Location of the new facility, Johnson said, has been the key to bringing the concept to the construction stage.

“The WWTP will be relocated to a site outside the 100-year and 500-year floodplains”, Johnson added. “This is the only solution that eliminates the imminent threat of failure to the WWTP and subsequent public health and the ensuing water quality crisis it would cause”.

The new plant will send the treated water back to the river at the same discharge point used by the existing system.

The threat caused by potential failure of the existing site would be extremely detrimental to residents of Sanders County and the Plains area, John added.

“If the lagoon dikes would have failed, over 1,000 residents would not have sewer services”, Johnson added. “The only hospital serving Clark County would be shut down as well as businesses and schools.

“A risk assessment conducted for the FEMA grant associated with the project calculated there would be increased trauma and likely loss of life resulting from the transport of any new medical emergencies to the next closest hospital”.

With those dire warnings in mind, workers are forging ahead with the new facility and new piping to prevent a nightmare scenario from happening.

Officials from Plains and various construction/engineering firms gather last week for the traditional first shovel of dirt at the new site near the Plains airport. (Chuck Bandel/VP-MI)

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Sanders County Recycling events

Sanders County will be having the annual E-waste event on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Thompson Falls Transfer Site. This event is free. Watch for more information in the local newspapers as get closer to the event. GOT USED FURNITURE? Every week the receipts from our five Refuse District sites pile in, showing folks taking LOTS of used furniture for disposal. It sure would be great if someone could open a Used Furniture store so we could keep a good portion of these items out of the Missoula landfill. Don’t forget that the Sanders County Online...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Legals for April, 20 2022

Legals for April, 20 2022

Claude I. Burlingame Claude I. Burlingame, P.C. P. O. Box 1587, Thompson Falls, MT 59873 (406) 827-3372 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, SANDERS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHERI A. DORATHY, Deceased Cause No. DP 22-27 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County promotes Strengthening Families Month

All throughout the month of April, the Mineral County Healthy Communities Coalition, the Mineral County Family Connections Collaborative, and the Parents as Teachers Program at the Mineral County Health Department will join together in promoting Strengthening Families Month. This annual observation was once recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month and has been observed in the United States since 1983. 2021 was the first year that Mineral County officially participated by displaying blue pinwheels and signs throughout the local communities to demonstrate support and encourage area families. Gov. Greg Gianforte recently acknowledged this month’s family and community health focus and...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
