St. Regis and Superior prom photos

One of my favorite bars in Billings is The Monte on 1st Avenue; their selection of pinball games is so amazing that I usually have a hard time leaving the place if I'm invested in a game. Less than a year ago, construction began on the building that houses The Monte, and it's giving the bar a brand new look. A bar of that caliber deserves an awesome facelift to make it stand out once again, but it's not the only bar in the Magic City that needed a fresh look. Here are five more that I think would benefit from some care.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO