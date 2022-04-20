St. Regis and Superior prom photos

Related
New owners for El Comedor restaurant in Great Falls
The owners of El Comedor restaurant are retiring, and turning the reins of the popular Great Falls restaurant over to new owners.
Huge Old Montana School Gymnasium Can Be Yours for $300K
I'm fascinated by cool old buildings in Montana, particularly ones that occasionally hit the real estate market. In February, I wrote about a 122-year-old church for sale in Glendive, that would make a pretty awesome residence (it was listed at only $250,000). This week I discovered a former school gymnasium for sale in the Treasure State, and it's huge. Let's check it out.
Amusement Park Drive In near Laurel back open for the season
The Amusement Park Drive In between Billings and Laurel is one of only two drive-in movie theaters still in existence in Montana. Many were worried that the drive-in was set to close permanently after a short hiatus last summer, but that’s not the case.
Grizzly bears stop by St. Ignatius home
ST. IGNATIUS - The alarm clock has sounded for our area bears as it happens this time of year. The Udall family in St. Ignatius had some visitors on Wednesday night as three grizzly bears stopped by.
Middletown Press
In photos: Stamford High students model prom fashions, spirit wear in 34th annual show
STAMFORD — Students at Stamford High stepped out in style for the 34th annual “ReuKNIGHTed” Fashion Show held in the school’s auditorium on Thursday night. Dozens of seniors and juniors modeled prom fashions from the Winged Monkey boutique in Westport and Zemo Men’s Store in Stamford as well as school spirit wear.
Miss Rodeo USA Jessie Lynn Nichols shares her journey with Kiwanis
Jessie Lynn Nichols, who is currently serving as Miss Rodeo USA, joined the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro during their weekly Thursday meeting to share her platform and journey. Nichols is a 26 year old native of Prattville, Alabama is a graduate Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture communications and a Master of Science in agri-science education.
The Five Most Overlooked Bars in Billings That Need Some TLC
One of my favorite bars in Billings is The Monte on 1st Avenue; their selection of pinball games is so amazing that I usually have a hard time leaving the place if I'm invested in a game. Less than a year ago, construction began on the building that houses The Monte, and it's giving the bar a brand new look. A bar of that caliber deserves an awesome facelift to make it stand out once again, but it's not the only bar in the Magic City that needed a fresh look. Here are five more that I think would benefit from some care.
Terry James Prongua, 74
Terry James Prongua, 74, of Hot Springs passed away on April 11, 2022. Terry Prongua was born to Charles and Vena on January 8, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana. In his early years, Terry’s pastimes were reading, football, and learning about simmental and red angus cattle from his parents. After graduating from Hot Springs High School in 1965, Terry went on to pursue a degree in Agriculture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated in 1972. It was during his time at Montana State University, that he mend the love of his life, Sandra Boutsen. They were married on September 5,...
Workers Wanted: The Wild Hare
The Wild Hare is the newest addition to downtown Great Falls.
Bowling fundraiser proceeds to help Kenmore student-athlete with rare cancer
KENMORE, N.Y. — A Kenmore student-athlete who has a rare form of cancer, just finished his first round of chemo treatment. This weekend, there is a fundraiser to help pay for the treatments. Family and friends of Damien Isch are doing a bowling fundraiser at Classic Lanes, which is...
Local teams brave the cold at Dilly Bar Invite in Ronan
No word on how many ice cream treats were consumed, but it probably wasn’t many less than the number of Bigfork tracksters who finished in the top 10 Saturday at the Dilly Bar Invitational track meet in Ronan. The meet, which this year drew boys and girls teams from six area high schools under winter weather watch type conditions, is named after the tradition of meet goers receiving a free Dilly Bar at the Ronan Dairy Queen after the meet. Clearly the top team by a wide margin was Bigfork, which swept the men’s and women’s varsity titles as Valkyrie runners, jumpers...
