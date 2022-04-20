ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Regis and Superior prom photos

St. Regis and Superior prom photos

A group of St. Regis students and their dates strike a pose in the snow before heading off to prom on Friday night at the St. Regis Senior Center. (Photo courtesy/ Barb Jasper)

Friends since Kindergarten, Karmen Alexander, Taylor Hurd, and Rylie Burnham make memories attending their senior prom together at St. Regis High School. (Photo courtesy/Pamela Cole)

Following some finishing touches before Saturday night's prom, girls from Superior High School show off their gowns, (from left to right) Trinity Donaldson, Akasha Azure, Kylie Quick, Lanie Crabb, Maddie Drey, Cassie Green, and Brooke Bibler. (Photo courtesy/Summer Young Drey)

Superior High School Juniors, Molly Patko, Isabella Pereira, and Tucker Mclees look decked out and elegant as they headed off to prom night on Saturday at the Mineral County Fairgrounds. (Photo courtesy/Gina Pereira)

On April 16, David Flippin and Kylie Quick were voted King and Queen for the Superior High School Prom. (Photo courtesy/Stephanie Outland Quick)

