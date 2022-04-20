ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

Press removed from Plains candidate forum

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

It is not unusual these days amid the bickering and name-calling of politics to have a controversy at a candidate gathering.

But the twist in a recent Plains candidate forum for aspiring local office holders was not generated by those seeking office or their supporters. This controversy was the stir caused when an unidentified man walked through the VFW meeting hall with a stack of video equipment and lights attached to a one-legged pole.

Most assumed the man was a member of the media. However, when asked by event staff who he was and for whom was he videoing the event, the man refused to give his name or disclose who he was working for.

“The guy apparently didn’t want to state his name or what he was doing when we asked him,” said Stacy Kandel, President of the Sanders County Republican Women’s club, sponsor of the forum which attracted 15 candidates vying for three elected posts.

“When I approached him along with our sergeant at arms, he seemed very uncomfortable, wouldn’t tell us who he was, who he was working for or anything and started getting very aggressive with me. He put the camera microphone right in my face and almost hit me with it,” Kandel added.

The man was asked to leave the hall, along with at least two other local reporters, including one from the Valley Press, who were there to cover the event for their respective publications.

“If he would have had any kind of press credentials it would have been OK,” Kandel said. “He left the hall but came back a short time later after calling the police”.

Kandel and others say the man called police to report his rights were being violated as soon as he left the building. Police then called the Plains City Attorney to get clarification on the matter and were told he did have the right to be in the building for the event, which was advertised as “open to the public”.

Kandel said she and others observed the man walking around the building and pausing to video tape or take pictures of cars parked outside for the gathering.

“We’ve never had anything like that happen before,” she said, adding that the country’s volatile political state means asking those who seem out of place to simply identify themselves.

Plains Mayor Dan Rowan, who was there as a candidate for Sanders County Commissioner District One, said neither he or any other candidate there had anything to do with the unnamed videographer being removed from the building.

Valley Press reporter Tracy Scott, who was at the function until being asked to leave, said he was told to leave by the Sargent at Arms because he was a member of the press.

“I was told that the sponsor of the debate ... said no media was allowed and that I would have to leave,” Scott said. “The gentleman told me he asked three other press people including me to leave. I was speaking with Dan (Rowan) just before he approached”.

Kandel said her group would speak with the sergeant at arms to make sure the situation does not happen again, but said he [the sergeant] was not aggressive toward the video guy and that he possibly misunderstood when he asked what he should do.

“We put these forums on purely as an educational device,” said Kandel. “We are doing these meetings as a service to the public and we do not endorse any candidate based on party or anything. We try to encourage people to get out and vote”.

Most of the candidates running for office are required to do so on a non-partisan basis, especially those running for local offices as per legislation passed by the state of Montana several years ago that calls for local offices to be non-partisan in terms of campaigning.

Kandel said she and her group would do all they can to make sure the situation does not happen again and that the media is always welcome.

“We would just ask that media identify themselves and show some kind of credentials at the events,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Campaign season begins with local 'meet and greet'

Some say the first robin hopping across the law is a sure sign spring is at hand. Others claim the sound of baseball meeting bat is the omen of warmer weather nearby. Still others argue that the true harbinger of spring, at least every other year, is the appearance of candidate yard signs and pre-election speeches that tops them all. There were no doubt some robins, at least, outside the confines of Plains’ Alliance Church Friday night for what organizers labeled a campaign year “Meet and Greet” as the 2022 campaign season continues to gather steam. The Friday night gathering, which featured a pot...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

HD-14 candidate Rep. Denley Loge

There will be two Republican candidates for the primary election on June 8 for the Montana House Representative from District 14. Both live in St. Regis, with Rep. Denley Loge as the incumbent and Randy Mitchell vying for the position. HD-14 covers areas in three different counties. Questions were asked of both candidates and Loge's answers follow: Q: Please share your professional background. Loge: I have a BA in Geography, with certification in secondary education. After graduation, I worked road construction for private contractors for 17 years, building roads, bridges and buildings. During this time, my tasks included laborer, truck...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sanders County, MT
Montana State
Montana Elections
Plains, MT
Government
City
Sanders, MT
State
Montana State
City
Plains, MT
Sanders County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#The Valley Press
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota AG Sends Shocking Letter Before Impeachment Vote

It's been over 500 days since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in the September 12th, 2020 car accident resulting in the unfortunate death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Hours before his impeachment hearing with legislators in Pierre, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the South Dakota House of Representatives requesting the governing body not impeach him.
POLITICS
Mic

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s day in court did not go great

By all indications, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-QAnon) will run for — and be elected to — a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. I say “by all indications” however, because a nascent effort to get Greene booted from the ballot in Georgia’s 14th District took a considerable step forward Friday, with the congresswoman herself taking the stand to justify why she should not be deemed ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment’s “you don’t get to try and overthrow the government and then run for office” rule. (I’m paraphrasing here, but barely.)
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte betrays his constitutional and public trust responsibilities

Montanans were justifiably shocked when the news broke last week that Gov. Greg Gianforte stopped the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks from enforcing its instream flow water rights on the nationally famous Smith River as well as the Shields River. Thanks to the “right to know” provision in Montana’s Constitution reporters were able to […] The post Gianforte betrays his constitutional and public trust responsibilities appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
25
Followers
55
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy