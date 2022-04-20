Play looks at struggles of veterans returning home

On April 12, the powerful play "The ReEntry" was performed at Plains High School by The Montana Repertory Theatre and directed by Michael Legg.

The play highlights the struggles of veterans returning from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The script was taken from recorded conversations of veterans about their experiences during training, deployment and the transition back into civilian life.

The play touched on post-traumatic stress disorder and how it affects veterans both personally and with their families and friends. It also discussed the loss of close friends in combat and the guilt of surviving while others didn’t, and the high rate of suicide among veterans.

Cast members were Mark Elizabeth as Commanding Officer, Joe Metcalfe as Marine veteran, Reberto Mantica as a returning veteran, Hudson Therriault as returning veteran, Stephanie Mattos as a returning veteran and sister to a veteran, and Kelly Quinnett as a mother to a veteran.

"The ReEntry" will be performing in other locations and will have its last show at Malmstrom Airforce Base in Great Falls on April 22.