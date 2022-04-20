ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

Play looks at struggles of veterans returning home

By TRACY SCOTT Valley Press
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

On April 12, the powerful play "The ReEntry" was performed at Plains High School by The Montana Repertory Theatre and directed by Michael Legg.

The play highlights the struggles of veterans returning from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The script was taken from recorded conversations of veterans about their experiences during training, deployment and the transition back into civilian life.

The play touched on post-traumatic stress disorder and how it affects veterans both personally and with their families and friends. It also discussed the loss of close friends in combat and the guilt of surviving while others didn’t, and the high rate of suicide among veterans.

Cast members were Mark Elizabeth as Commanding Officer, Joe Metcalfe as Marine veteran, Reberto Mantica as a returning veteran, Hudson Therriault as returning veteran, Stephanie Mattos as a returning veteran and sister to a veteran, and Kelly Quinnett as a mother to a veteran.

"The ReEntry" will be performing in other locations and will have its last show at Malmstrom Airforce Base in Great Falls on April 22.

Mark Elizabeth performs in the play "The ReEntry" at Plains High School. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

Stephanie Mattos in the play "The ReEntry" at Plains High School. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

Reberto Mantica in the play "The ReEntry" at Plains High School. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Decorated combat Marine veteran sheds pain with horse power

Paul Worley leaned in close, speaking softly while caressing Huckleberry’s long beige muzzle as the horse stood perfectly still under a shade canopy at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center. Slowly walking around the 1,270-pound draft horse, he lifted each of the animal’s powerful legs, bringing up one hoof...
ANIMALS
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US Navy sailors injured in nuclear sub accident

Two U.S. Navy personnel were injured on Saturday during routine testing of the USS Louisiana, a nuclear ballistic missile submarine docked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington, the facility said on Sunday in a press release posted on Facebook. Around noon local time, the sub...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plains, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Plains, MT
Local
Montana Government
Navy Times

Navy captain fired after another Hawaii fuel leak

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center on Monday due to a loss of confidence “following a series of leadership and oversight failures at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility,” the service said. Capt. Albert Lee Hornyak has served...
HAWAII STATE
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
USNI News

Marines Need a Few Good Mules

For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Plains High School#Marine
Chronicle

After 78 Years, WWII Pilot's Remains to Be Returned Home to Washington

After more than two decades of searching for her father, Linda Chauvin will see him return home to Spokane this summer. U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Eugene P. Shauvin, who was a Camas mill worker, was killed in an attack during his service in World War II; his body remained scattered at a crash site in Belgium until spring 2021. He was officially accounted for March 2 after a series of excavations and anthropological analyses.
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Navy offers at least $25,000 to recruits who ship before June

The Navy is offering at least $25,000 to new recruits who enlist active duty and ship before June 30 to fill shipping gaps between now and then. The sum is part of an early shipping bonus and marks the first time the Navy has offered a minimum enlistment bonus of $25,000 for any rating, according to Cmdr. Dave Benham, spokesman for Navy Recruiting Command.
MILITARY
Army Times

US Army prepares to choose homes for Iron Dome weapons

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will soon decide what’s next for its two Iron Dome batteries, procured as an interim cruise missile defense capability while the service builds its Indirect Fires Protection Capability system, according to officials in charge of missile defense modernization and fielding. The Iron Dome...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Iraq
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army soldier killed in ‘incident’ with 2 Black Hawk helicopters

One U.S. Army soldier was killed early Wednesday during an incident involving two helicopters at Wright Army Airfield in Hinesville, Ga., approximately 40 miles southwest of Savannah. A statement from the 3rd Infantry Division on Wednesday morning said, “One Soldier was killed in an incident involving two UH-60 helicopters at...
HINESVILLE, GA
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

The Marines of the future

In the summer of 2019, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, published his Commandant’s Planning Guidance, intended to align the Marine Corps with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. While it is standard for a new service chief to issue such a “vision” statement, Berger’s plan was noteworthy for its revolutionary character.
MILITARY
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
25
Followers
55
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy