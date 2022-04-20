ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, MT

HD-14 candidate Randy Mitchell

By MONTE TURNER
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

There will be two candidates for the primary election on June 8 for Montana House Representative from District 14. Both live in St. Regis, with Rep. Denley Loge as the incumbent and Randy Mitchell vying for the position. HD-14 covers areas in three different counties.

Questions were asked of both candidates and Mitchell's answers are as follows:

Q: Please share your professional background.

Mitchell: My professional background has been in the commercial construction and development industry for over forty years, along with being a private business owner of many other small businesses and manufacturing.

Q: What are the primary reasons you are running for this position?

Mitchell: As a lifelong Republican, having been born in Great Falls and now living in Mineral County, becoming a politician has never been on my bucket list. My wife and I became acquainted with our current HD14 representative, and we soon discovered that he is a nice guy that is generally liked by everyone but unfortunately his very poor voting record struggles to conform to the Republican Party platform. I felt compelled to register and run for this office with no outside influence other than the constituents I would be representing; therefore, my wife and I are self-funding my campaign and will not be beholden to any special interest outside of District 14.

Q: What local organizations/community involvement do you participate in and what national memberships do you have?

Mitchell: Since moving to Mineral County several years ago, my wife and I have been involved in the Mineral County Republican Central Committee (MCRCC) and have been involved in the community with help as needed, we are ready to lend a helping hand as is needed. I am also a member of the National Antique Motorcycle Club of America (AMCA)

Q: On economic development, housing and public schools, where do you stand?

Mitchell: When it comes to economic development in district 14, I would like to encourage more businesses that manufacture / build products which would also provide for a good employee wage year-round as opposed to encouraging more tourist-based business. The Housing situation goes along with business and employment, there is a desperate need for more homes and dwellings in this area and I am very interested in working with developers who are interested in achieving this goal. As for public schools, I am not a big supporter of Transformational learning. I think it is very important that the curriculum be based on more traditional American History being fundamentally taught along with business development and government structure with a strong emphasis on Family.

Q: Why are you the best candidate and please provide anything else you would like people to know about you?

Mitchell: Unlike our current district 14 representative, I would take each and every vote that I cast in Helena into careful consideration as to how it aligns with our U.S. and State Constitutions, the Republican party platform, and the God-fearing traditional values of my constituents in district 14. I would not join up with the Solutions Caucus group or any other group that has an interest in trying to sway my vote to their advantage, which is the very problem we have with the nice guy representing us now. I believe that the environment we find ourselves in today, is far too dangerous to be influenced by others who are just lining their pockets.

HD-14 candidate Rep. Denley Loge

There will be two Republican candidates for the primary election on June 8 for the Montana House Representative from District 14. Both live in St. Regis, with Rep. Denley Loge as the incumbent and Randy Mitchell vying for the position. HD-14 covers areas in three different counties. Questions were asked of both candidates and Loge's answers follow: Q: Please share your professional background. Loge: I have a BA in Geography, with certification in secondary education. After graduation, I worked road construction for private contractors for 17 years, building roads, bridges and buildings. During this time, my tasks included laborer, truck...
