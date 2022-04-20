ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson Falls, MT

Spotlight on the Arts: T-Falls junior Sweeden find passion for jazz

By Karen Thorson PARADISE CENTER
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

Alek Sweeden is a 17-year-old junior at Thompson Falls High School. He started learning to play the trumpet in fifth grade. He has also acquired some knowledge and skill playing piano, electric bass, as well as other brass instruments. He is currently enrolled in band and is developing his craft both in performance and improvisation, with a favored focus on jazz.

Sweeden was inspired to pursue music through participation with other students. Steve was one student that really inspired him.

“When I heard him play,” Sweeden said, “I thought to myself, someday I want to be like him and to play just like that!”

Sweeden was introduced to other artists such as Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong and Herb Alpert — the seeds for his future love of jazz.

Sweeden grew to enjoy other styles of music. Interests developed in big band and marches, often performed by marching bands and drum and bugle corps. But his enjoyment of jazz remained at the top, as he discovered other more contemporary artists such as Wynton Marsalis (trumpet), Duke Ellington (piano), John Coltrane (saxophone), and Herbie Hancock (piano).

He lights up when asked about Jacob Collier. Sweeden regards Collier as an improv genius, and is a big fan.

When asked about his favorite piece of music, he responded, “Well, I don’t know if I could even pick one. ‘Kind of Blue’ by Miles Davis, ‘Take the Coltrane’ by John Coltrane and Ellington, ‘Sheik of Araby’ by Marsalis. But, if I were to guess my favorite of all time, it would be Maynard Ferguson’s ‘Birdland.'"

While learning standard music for band, Sweeden has a great interest in developing modes of improvisation - a standard jazz technique. Though similar to composing music, he felt it was more akin to free exploration and expression. He finds improvisation allows him to better “express my music as based on a feeling.”

He enjoys the pursuit of fluid creation which improvisation, the language of jazz, provides.

“Playing in context of a known piece, I enjoy taking a theme or melody line, explore its possibilities, to the point where I discover new themes and melodies … this form of music is much more a form of process than instruction,” he said.

It is in this process of exploring that Sweeden develops his musical skills.

“I learn by experience … in the doing of music,” he said.

Though, he adds that he still studies, researches, listens to many styles of music, and, of course, relies heavily on his current music teacher, Ms. Ward, to answer all his other questions.

Often Sweeden “sits at the piano to discover new and varied intervals … listening, finding out what works well together with this tone or that. I have a small process,” he continues, “determine the key, play around within that framework, and observe what comes out. Start with a melodic base - something predictable - and then begin to experiment with dissonances and other possibilities. Start with resolution, develop the emerging idea - no matter where it takes me - and then resolve it.”

Sweeden said his life can get really busy at times, and that he struggles to find enough time “to dedicate to [music]. Like just playing or composing music. Regardless of what my life shapes out to be in the future, I want to keep it as a part of my daily life. I’d love to make it a career if I can. Keeping connected with fellow artists, now, through college and beyond … perhaps as a soloist, but definitely want to keep my options open to change and other experiences.”

He said he would like to get to know and collaborate with local musicians.

“Sitting down with a bunch of musicians to talk all things music, share ideas, and of course, to jam as a group," he said. "Any opportunity I could get to play with other people - this would be just amazing. The biggest thing though is that I learn from doing music with others - such as jamming. I was at a one-week music camp, where there were a lot of seasoned players whose high skill not only informed but inspired me. I saw a noticeable improvement in my own skill set, and it gave me something to strive for.”

Sweeden concluded, “you can’t do genuine music from the head … the best music comes from the heart. Being a musician is something that I want to be. Others can do it, and so can I.”

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
Local
Montana Education
Thompson Falls, MT
Education
City
Thompson Falls, MT
American Songwriter

Review: The Whitmore Sisters Intertwine Vitality and Versatility ‘Ghost Stories’

There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
MUSIC
Baltimore Times

Navasha Daya: A passion for cultivating community through the Arts

Like many others who come to Baltimore to attend college, Navasha Daya did not come to stay. And yet, the internationally acclaimed songstress has made Baltimore her home, co-founded (with husband Fanon Hill) the Youth Resiliency Institute, a Cherry Hill Community-based nonprofit, and is co-director of the annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival.
BALTIMORE, MD
Loudwire

Dance Gavin Dance Announce 18-Track New Album ‘Jackpot Juicer’

Dance Gavin Dance have set Jackpot Juicer as the title of their 10th album and first since 2020's Afterburner. The 18-track album will be released on July 19 through Rise Records and news of its impending arrival comes just two days before the Dance Gavin Dance's own festival, Swanfest, takes place, after which a headlining U.S. tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moon Tooth will immediately follow.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Maynard Ferguson
Person
Jacob Collier
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Herb Alpert
Person
Louis Armstrong
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
MUSIC
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

The Empire Trio to perform in Superior

After missing two years of the Spring Gala due to the pandemic, the Mineral County Performing Arts Council is biting at the bit to announce it has returned. On Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m., in the multipurpose room of the Superior High School, the audience will be dazzled by The Empire Trio. Formerly known as O Sole Trio and returning from New York City with an all-new program of song favorites entitled “Hooray for Hollywood,” they are an exhilarating and uniquely talented ensemble that has been taking concert halls by storm all over the world. Formed in 2020, they quickly...
SUPERIOR, MT
classicfm.com

Star mezzo Joyce DiDonato joins London school children for powerful environmental message, through music

The world-famous opera singer releases a new single, with a new generation asking the question: ‘What if trees could sing?’. For Joyce DiDonato, music is always linked to the big questions and challenges of our time. Her projects over recent years have focused on prison reform, the plight of refugees, the need for music education for all, and our times of war and peace.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Art#All About Jazz
Guitar World Magazine

From snappy Southern rock to high-octane metalcore: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

Give your weekend playlist an extra kick with these fresh new tunes from Marcus King, Architects, Georgia Harmer, Drive-By Truckers, Natty Reeves, Northlane and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

How George Harrison Foiled One of Slash’s Musical Ambitions

Slash lamented that he couldn’t get away with using more sitar in his music — because it immediately sounded like the Beatles. George Harrison popularized the Indian instrument in the West after playing it on a number of Beatles tracks, and his studies with master performer Ravi Shankar drew even more attention among Western artists.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Dave Brock's space rock roundup is mind-expanding and spectacularly unhinged

Wizened space cadets of a certain age will doubtless have hazy memories of the stridently psychedelic free festival scene that erupted in Hawkwind’s illustrious wake at the end of the 70s. Diverse, anarchic and almost certainly under the influence of illegal drugs, it was a scene that casually evaded...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Variety

Seth McFarlane Returns to an Uptempo Take on Big-Band Jazz With New Album, ‘Blue Skies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. For Seth McFarlane, “blue” means less balladic. He’s announcing a new album on the way, “Blue Skies,” and says it marks a return to a more swinging style than the softer approach he employed on his last record. Out May 20, the seventh album from the “Family Guy” creator and jazz cat will again see him working with a catalog of classics, and again see him working closely with arranger and conductor Andrew Cottee. Still, it’ll mark a turnaround from their previous release. “I have long been a fan of Andrew Cottee’s supremely artful and buoyant...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson and Vince Gill duet on a spellbinding rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life

Ann Wilson has released the latest single from her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss – a gorgeous rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life, for which she’s recruited country singer-songwriter Vince Gill. Over some swelling, cinematic soundscapes, the track’s opening exchanges are dominated by Wilson’s emotive vocals...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We asked a ton of your favourite metal artists which new bands you should be listening to

Every month in Metal Hammer magazine, we ask a respected artist from our world what new or emerging band we should be listening to. They've given us some absolutely cracking suggestions over the years, so we thought we'd amass some of the best and most interesting recent recommendations to give you the definitive look through the bands you need to hear right now - courtesy of the bands you love.
ROCK MUSIC
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
25
Followers
55
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy