ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

UM’s Kyiyo Pow Wow set for April 22-23

By UM News Service
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

MISSOULA – One of the nation’s oldest student-run powwows and a beloved University of Montana tradition, the Kyiyo Pow Wow, will be held on campus Friday, April 22, through Saturday, April 23, in the Adams Center. Unifying Native Americans from across the nation and Montana, the annual celebration preserves the rich heritage of tribes and cultures while renewing old traditions.

Now in its 53rd year the powwow will feature Native singing, dancing, story sharing and events. The last two years, the powwow has been cancelled altogether, or held virtually, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sierra Paske, a graduate student in chemistry and Kyiyo vice president, said the return of the in-person Kyiyo Pow Wow is a meaningful event.

"Hosting Kyiyo in person again means so much not only to those who have attended Kyiyo in the past but to those who have yet to experience it,” Paske said. “The joy and celebration of the Kyiyo Pow Wow can only be fully experienced in person and we are excited to bring this event back to the campus and the community. We hope everyone is able to partake in the enjoyment Kyiyo provides after so long apart."

Last year, UM President Seth Bodnar established an endowment of $300,00 to support the powwow with the gift, named after the late Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person. Investment proceeds from the endowment have yet to be generated, though the endowment will offset costs for the powwow in the future.

Grand Entry times are 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22 and noon and 7 p.m. on Saturday April 23. Admission prices for children 6 and under and seniors over 65 are free. General admission is $5 for a session or $12 for a weekend pass.

2022 Kyiyo Royalty are:

Miss Kyiyo: Lynell Shepherd.

Jr. Miss Kyiyo: Michelle Wolfchild.

Little Miss Kyiyo: Miyoskahim “Minnie” Whitford.

2022 Kyiyo head staff are:

Master of Ceremony: Tommy Christian and Ruben Little Head.

Head Man: Shawn White Grass.

Head Woman: Cailei Cummins.

Arena Director: Devan Kicknosway.

Head Drum Judge: Chontay Standing Rock Mitchell.

Head Dance Judge: Jeremy Shield.

Host Drum: Black Lodge.

For questions about specials, entries or for special requests email Kyiyo@umontana.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
KSEN AM 1150

Christy Leskovar Does It Again

I couldn't put it down! Butte native, & my good friend, Christy Leskovar's out with another fantastic new read. Christy's already the award winning author of "One Night in a Bad Inn," & "Finding the Bad Inn." Her latest book is, "East of the East Side," This true tome spans the late 19th to 20th centuries, & some of the "locations" include Montana's capital, Helena, the smelter town of East Helena, the copper metropolis of Butte, the Slavic enclave of East Butte, & the Flathead Indian Reservation too .Somehow the book missed both Dunkirk & Whitlash. I agree with Christy, when she says, "To go from the Paris opera to the Flathead Reservation with rugged smelter & mining towns in between, I find fascinating." By the way, ALL 3 of Christy's books are available where books are sold, also e-book & digital audiobook. Booksellers can order from Farcountry Press, 800-821-3874. Visit www.ChristyLeskovar.com.
BUTTE, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Paul’s Least Favorite Montana Towns: This One Place is The Worst

You hear this a lot, unless you're from there, you don't get it. One of my least favorite places in Montana is Glendive. Now I know that will make some people mad and I really don't know why but I make it a point to never stop there if I head that direction. It is just too blah for me. Nothing really there, or any reason to go there if you don't have friends or relatives or need a sturgeon fix.
GLENDIVE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
96.7 KISS FM

New Western Filmed in Montana Set To Release This Summer

If there is one thing that Montanans will always love watching, it's a great Western film, especially when the movie is filmed and set in Montana. Deadline announced that a new Western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, has not only been picked up by a North American distributor but announced a release date for the film as well. Murder at Yellowstone City was filmed entirely at the backlot outside of Livingston, Montana, and has a stacked cast.
LIVINGSTON, MT
MY 103.5

Have You Seen the New “Montana’s Best” YouTube Series?

Have you seen this new YouTube series that's going around different areas of Montana to highlight the coolest aspects of living here?. It's called Montana's Best, and the YouTube channel has actually been active for a while - for the last few months, it's mostly been posting teaser or short clips, usually less than a minute long.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pow Wow#Dance#Um#University Of Montana#Unifying Native Americans#Native#Blackfeet#Grand Entry
WLUC

Center for Native American Studies and NMU NASA holds virtual Pow Wow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Native American Student Association held a virtual Pow Wow in collaboration with the Center for Native American Studies. The powwow was part of the “Sing our Sisters Home” series which commemorates missing and murdered indigenous women throughout Women’s History Month. The...
MARQUETTE, MI
103.7 The Hawk

Bike Rodeo, Blood Drive Upcoming Chase Hawks Events in Billings

Most people in south-central Montana and northern Wyoming are familiar with the Chase Hawks Memorial Association. You've probably attended their annual Rough Stock Rodeo, which always occurs the weekend after the National Finals Rodeo (mid-December) at MetraPark. For the past few years, they've been the sponsor of Burn the Point, an extremely popular Labor Day weekend event in Downtown Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Terry James Prongua, 74

Terry James Prongua, 74, of Hot Springs passed away on April 11, 2022. Terry Prongua was born to Charles and Vena on January 8, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana. In his early years, Terry’s pastimes were reading, football, and learning about simmental and red angus cattle from his parents. After graduating from Hot Springs High School in 1965, Terry went on to pursue a degree in Agriculture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated in 1972. It was during his time at Montana State University, that he mend the love of his life, Sandra Boutsen. They were married on September 5,...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Concert Comeback to Continue in Summer 2022

Live music and performances in the region are on track to take another step forward this summer as more event venues commit to summer shows following a span stretching back to 2020 that has seen concert halls shuttered and ticket sales dented. While variants have proven capable of sending a...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Times-Reporter

This year's Easter Experience set for April 16

NEWCOMERSTOWN — The Easter Experience is coming again to the village and as Dan Bias of the Home Plate Project says, “It’s going to be epic!” The family friendly, live action walk-through of the “Passion” story is moving to the grounds at Newcomerstown High School, sponsored by the Home Plate Project, Elks Lodge...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
1240 KLYQ

Crazy Missoula Stand Up Paddleboard Race for Official WRE SUP Cup

Summer is almost here. Soon we will all be looking for ways to cool off from the hot summer sun. One of the most popular ways to spend a hot summer day in Montana is to take a leisurely float down the river. For years, simply floating a car tire innertube was the popular mode of transportation down the river. Then people began to notice floating unicorns and fancy tubes complete with their own coolers and cup holders. Now, the stand-up paddleboard seems to be a popular way to float Montana waters.
MISSOULA, MT
97.1 KISS FM

The Five Most Overlooked Bars in Billings That Need Some TLC

One of my favorite bars in Billings is The Monte on 1st Avenue; their selection of pinball games is so amazing that I usually have a hard time leaving the place if I'm invested in a game. Less than a year ago, construction began on the building that houses The Monte, and it's giving the bar a brand new look. A bar of that caliber deserves an awesome facelift to make it stand out once again, but it's not the only bar in the Magic City that needed a fresh look. Here are five more that I think would benefit from some care.
BILLINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Justin Cole Payzant

On Oct. 8, 1989, the world became brighter with the birth of Justin Cole Payzant in Missoula Montana. Justin’s childhood was spent with his two sisters and parents growing up in the rural community of Plains, MT. His school years in Sanders County were primarily spent at Paradise Grade School, where he left his mark not only on the building itself, with pride (like all students did), but also on the teachers and classmates who were lucky enough to have witnessed his lisped voice and beautiful, childish smirk. Growing up in Plains was incredibly special to Justin. Not only did it...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Recently Featured on an Episode of Wheel of Fortune

Growing up, I could have sworn that my Mom was the best Wheel of Fortune player EVER. We would watch every day before she would make dinner. She would solve the puzzle before they even had time to put 2 letters on the board. It would blow my mind. It is just too bad she has never auditioned to be on the show, as she would probably "mop the floor" with the competition.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

Do You Know These Montana State University Athletes? Check It Out

What makes Montana the best state to live in? How about community support. University Support. Support for our local businesses. Those are just a few things that make this an incredible state and Bozeman an incredible town, that many of us call home. Our friends over at Kendall Ford have teamed up with four of MSU's Athletes to give back to the community, which we all love so much.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Many running races scheduled for western Montana this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — Running events for all abilities are returning to Montana, and its a big weekend for many cities. Bozeman alone has three to choose from, including the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Run, the Bobcat Pounce, and Bozeman without Borders. The Evergreen Spring Runoff offers 10K and 5k...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
25
Followers
55
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy