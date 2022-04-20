Plains Easter egg hunt a hopping success

The community of Plains came together in a big way to celebrate Easter Sunday with an Easter egg hunt.

Several hundred people attended this year’s event at El Johnson Memorial Park. The afternoon was filled with prizes, excitement and hundreds of candy-filled eggs hidden for participants ages 2 to 11 years old.

Several organizations came together to make it a great success. First Security Bank donated two bicycles to give away, with two eggs containing the winning tickets. Only one of the ticketed eggs was found and John McMannsa became the owner of one of the bikes.



The Church On The Move and its members donated the candy, filled all the Easter eggs and hide them.

Hopa Mountain donated over $600 in children’s books. Dozens of toys, donated by Mountain West Clothing were handed out, and a free raffle for more took place after the Easter egg hunt was over.

Lion’s Club President Steve Spurr was the events announcer. Jessica Peterson has helped organize the Easter event for the past four years.