Plains, MT

Plains Easter egg hunt a hopping success

By TRACY SCOTT Valley Press
 2 days ago

The community of Plains came together in a big way to celebrate Easter Sunday with an Easter egg hunt.

Several hundred people attended this year’s event at El Johnson Memorial Park. The afternoon was filled with prizes, excitement and hundreds of candy-filled eggs hidden for participants ages 2 to 11 years old.

Several organizations came together to make it a great success. First Security Bank donated two bicycles to give away, with two eggs containing the winning tickets. Only one of the ticketed eggs was found and John McMannsa became the owner of one of the bikes.

The Church On The Move and its members donated the candy, filled all the Easter eggs and hide them.

Hopa Mountain donated over $600 in children’s books. Dozens of toys, donated by Mountain West Clothing were handed out, and a free raffle for more took place after the Easter egg hunt was over.

Lion’s Club President Steve Spurr was the events announcer. Jessica Peterson has helped organize the Easter event for the past four years.

Children on the prowl for Easter eggs at a community event in Plains. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

Children on the prowl for Easter eggs at a community event in Plains. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

Haylee Steinbeck as the Easter bunny. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

Neviah Black and Voanna Hitchcock at the Plains Easter egg hunt. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

Atalya Reyna and Daughter Ahava at the Plains Easter egg hunt. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

The race is on for children ages 6 to 8. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

A swarm of kids ages 9 to 11 make a bee line at the Plains Easter egg hunt. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

Community Calendar

Easter Egg Hunts Alberton: Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. in Hank Roat Memorial Park (outside of the Community Center) St. Regis: April 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Regis Community Park Superior: April 16 at 1 p.m. at Eva Horning Park Plains: Sunday April 17 1 p.m. E.L. Johnson Memorial Park (Pool Park) Superior School April 12 7 p.m. Superior High School Festival Concert in the HIgh School gym. Free admission West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wednesday 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Deborgia School House behind the fire hall. Plains-Paradise Senior Center meals Wednesday and Friday lunch...
PLAINS, MT
Unique items get second life at Two Rivers Thrift

St. Regis resident Becky Palmer is a thrift store queen. And any self-proclaimed penny pinching, bargain hunter can attest to how rewarding it is to find something special and give it a second life. That’s what Palmer, her fiancé and a team of workers have done with a dilapidated cabin on a rundown property near Highway 135. “It was a blessing that fell in my lap last October when my fiancé purchased the property, and we started cleaning it up. We wanted to do something different with the property, something that would be fun and benefit the community,” Palmer shared....
SAINT REGIS, MT
Mineral County, MT
