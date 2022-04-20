Minnesota, Memphis square off with series tied 1-1

Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2; over/under is 238.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Grizzlies beat the Timberwolves 124-96 in the last matchup. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 23 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 20 points.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota scores 115.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is second in the league scoring 115.6 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18.1 points and 7.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Steven Adams is averaging 6.9 points, 10 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 120.0 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.