With the series tied at 1-1, the New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of this Western Conference first-round matchup! What a difference a game makes. After Devin Booker exited Game 2 with a hamstring injury, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in Phoenix to even the series. The third game in a best-of-seven series is always pivotal, but this one is even more crucial considering the Suns will be without Booker for at least Games 3 and 4 as Phoenix’s sharpshooter could miss “two to three weeks” with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. The Suns still have...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO