ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Grieving mom hopes 5-month-old's story inspires others to become living donors

By Jennifer Lee
q13fox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - A grieving mom is hopeful her son’s legacy will inspire others to become living donors. "If he can inspire one person who offered a piece of their liver to still give a piece of their liver to another child, then I feel like he has served his purpose," said...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 4

Related
Concord News Journal

Extremely healthy young woman with no previous medical history thought experiencing bloating for more than a year was due to her bad eating habits until she was diagnosed with very rare ovarian cancer

Regular medical checkups are very important when it comes to everyone’s health as doctors can identify any early signs of health issues which can be treated on time and prevent further health complications. People are advised to perform these routine checkups once a year, while those who suffer chronic disease, like diabetes or COPD for instance, should visit doctor more frequently no matter of the patient’s age.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Seattle, WA
Health
Gillian Sisley

Mom Forces Daughter to Speed Up Funeral of Newborn

Is it ever appropriate to force someone to grieve more quickly?. Death is a heartbreaking tragedy to work through. For those left behind, they need time to mourn and find closure for the death of their loved ones. And with over 7 million people passing away in the US every year, this isn't an uncommon circumstance to deal with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grieving
Gillian Sisley

Mother Ruins 13-Year-Old Son's Day after He Fakes Sickness

Should children be punished for faking sick to get out of school?. Parents have to do a lot of accommodating when they’re raising kids. This can be anything from re-navigating their life around their children, to missing work due to a child being sick. It's estimated that parents miss 4 or more days of work due to their children being ill.
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
SheKnows

Daughter of As the World Turns Legend Reaches Out to Mom’s Grieving Fans: ‘I Understand Why You All Loved Her’

Like all soap opera stars, Kathryn Hays (Kim, As The World Turns) had three families: those she worked with on the set, the viewers who — having welcomed her into their home for years — felt deeply connected, and of course the real loved ones to whom she went home each night. So it’s not surprising that when news of her passing began to spread last week, all three groups were profoundly impacted.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother praised for buying another bride’s wedding dress and not her daughter’s: ‘Amazing act of kindness’

A mother has been applauded for buying another bride’s wedding dress but not her daughter’s. In a recent post shared in the popular Reddit subreddit, “Am I the A**hole?” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Certain-Structure699 detailed how she and her husband managed to become “financially secure,” after growing up in poverty. As parents, they also said that they made sure that their children knew the value of hard work.“We raised our children to work hard,” she explained. “We did not spoil them or provide them with a lavish life. As teens they all had part-time jobs but...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mom reveals she threw away her wedding dress in order to grieve daughter’s terminal illness

A mother has revealed how she threw her wedding dress away as of grieving her child’s terminal illness and the fact that she probably won’t see her daughter get married.In a video shared to TikTok last month, Brittany Lagarde, @happylagardless, detailed how she “threw [her] wedding dress away,” after over a decade. She had previously kept that dress in “every single place [she] lived,” with the “intentions” of passing it onto her daughter Sawyer, who is eight-years-old.“I threw my wedding dress away today,” she explained. “My husband and I got married almost 11 years ago and we have held that...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy