ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Polson native Beatrix Frissell earns Truman Scholarship at UM

By UM News Service
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

MISSOULA – There are 58 names on the list for the prestigious Truman Scholarship this year out of more than 700 applicants.

Beatrix Frissell, a runner from Polson and University of Montana junior, is still processing how her name ended up on that list that includes the nation’s top-tier students interested in public service.

But don’t be fooled by her Montana humility.

Her penchant for academic rigor coupled with a UM education steeped in justice, gender equity, policy and environmental sciences prepared her to earn this national scholarship.

“I’m still a little bit in shock,” Frissell said. “The feeling of being named a Truman alongside a very elite group of people and past awardees is incredible. It’s a feeling I wish everyone could have.”

Truman Scholars demonstrate outstanding leadership potential, a commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit sector and academic excellence. Each Truman Scholar receives funding for graduate studies, leadership training, career counseling and special internship and fellowship opportunities within the federal government.

Frissell is the first Truman Scholar to come from UM since 2014, when Mara Menahan earned the scholarship.

Double majoring in political science in UM’s College of Humanities and Sciences and environmental sciences and sustainability in the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, Frissell also is a student in UM’s Davidson Honors College. In addition to a rigorous academic load, she runs women’s cross country and track and field for Grizzly Athletics and makes time in between her studies to complete about 60 miles of long-distance running a week.

Balancing life as a student athlete with a rich and deep interest in natural resources, environmental sciences, climate and public policy is something Frissell said she was able to do at UM because of the support she encountered at every turn.

“My teammates are some of my best friends, and they’ve been so supportive of me during this entire journey,” Frissell said. “I get to be surrounded by an amazing group of women every day. My coach, Clint May, made sure I was able to commit time to the Truman application because he encouraged me to create opportunities for the future.”

Frissell said running long distances for practice reflects her academic pursuits at UM.

“In running, you’re in constant pursuit of perfection and you have to manage your own self-improvement,” she said. “That’s a bit like my time in the classroom at UM, because I’ve had to push myself to get outside of my comfort zone and seek new challenges that I wasn’t sure I could accomplish.”

Just a few of those accomplishments include maintaining a 4.0 GPA, undergoing training in natural resource policy as a Demmer Scholar, co-captain for the women’s cross-country team, completing UM’s Global Leadership Initiative 12-credit certificate program, serving on the Associated Students of UM Sustainability and Elections Committees and participating in UM’s first SEA Change Cohort (Safe, Empowered, Accelerated) to advance gender equity and combat stereotypes.

Last summer, Frissell completed an internship at the U.S. Department of Interior, working alongside the Office of Environmental Policy and Compliance, where she said her “eyes were opened to the notion of environmental justice on the ground and what that looks like” when it comes to hazardous waste sites in American communities.

Growing up on the Flathead Indian Reservation, Frissell was enveloped in a deep connection to land, people, climate and culture that all intertwined by the time she arrived at UM, enrolling as a Presidential Leadership Scholar.

“UM has a lot of things to apply for and people who can connect you and help provide funding,” she said. “I found so many wonderful resources and incredible faculty advisers who would point me in the directions where was I interested, and they connected me with resources and support.”

Kylla Benes, director of UM’s office of External Scholarships and Fellowships, is a personal mentor to Frissell and supported her application process to the Truman Foundation.

“Bea’s efforts to promote equity and justice in athletics and environmental issues have had important impacts on our campus and beyond,” she said. “The Truman committee selected her for her academic and professional accomplishments that clearly demonstrate Bea’s potential as a future leader who will create positive change in environmental policy.

“UM's undergraduate program fosters future leaders through a liberal arts education and the flexibility for deep, active engagement in the issues they care about,” Benes said. “We are proud to have one of those future leaders recognized with such an honor.”

Deena Mansour, executive director of UM’s Mansfield Center, came to know Frissell when she was accepted into the Montana NEW Leadership Program hosted by the Mansfield Center and focused on empowering women in leadership.

“Beatrix is not only a driven student athlete, she demonstrates the capacity to expertly manage multiple competing commitments, while making it clear that intellectual growth is her top priority,” Mansour said. “She truly distinguishes herself by the way she demonstrates flexibility of thinking and curiosity, easily thriving in an inquiry-based environment, and she demonstrates a commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

Frissell plans to attend graduate school for a combination of public policy and environmental science, or possibly law school. This summer, she’ll intern with the U.S. Forest Service Region 1 office in Missoula in forest management planning and public outreach, as well as serve as a Baucus Climate Scholar in UM’s Max S. Baucus Institute.

When asked where Frissell imagines herself in the future, she replied with another goal dedicated to public trust and serving her home state.

“Becoming governor of Montana, she said.

The 2022 class of Truman Scholars was selected from 275 colleges and universities. They were recommended by 17 independent selection panels based on the finalists’ academic success and leadership accomplishments, as well as their likelihood of becoming public service leaders. Regional selection panels met virtually and included distinguished civic leaders, elected officials, university presidents, federal judges and past Truman Scholarship winners.

Established by Congress in 1975 as the living memorial to President Harry S. Truman and presidential monument to public service, the Truman Scholarship carries the legacy of the 33rd President by supporting and inspiring the next generation of public service leaders.

The 58 awardees this year join a community of 3,442 Truman Scholars named since the first awards in 1977.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Couple funds UM civil engineering scholarship

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple provided the University of Mississippi (UM) with a $100,000 gift to go toward a scholarship for civil engineering students. Stephen and Patty Foose wanted to provide scholarships to civil engineering students whose background, achievements and experience demonstrate a commitment to contributing to the advancement of women in engineering. The […]
OXFORD, MS
NBCMontana

77 Montana athletes awarded academic selection, top in conference

AJ Eckmann (Masters of Business Administration, 3.86) Quincy Fast (Integrative Physiology, 3.65) Simon Hill (Biology, 3.49) Hunter May (Masters of Accounting, 3.57) Joel Mendez (Sociology, 3.59) Thomas Mordy (Integrative Physiology, 3.38) Maxwell Scott (Computer Science, 3.40) Ben Vanderbosch (Media Arts, 3.34) Women's cross-country:. Bridget Boyle (Economics, 3.63) Carly Dahms (Environmental...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Huge Old Montana School Gymnasium Can Be Yours for $300K

I'm fascinated by cool old buildings in Montana, particularly ones that occasionally hit the real estate market. In February, I wrote about a 122-year-old church for sale in Glendive, that would make a pretty awesome residence (it was listed at only $250,000). This week I discovered a former school gymnasium for sale in the Treasure State, and it's huge. Let's check it out.
WHITEHALL, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Paul’s Least Favorite Montana Towns: This One Place is The Worst

You hear this a lot, unless you're from there, you don't get it. One of my least favorite places in Montana is Glendive. Now I know that will make some people mad and I really don't know why but I make it a point to never stop there if I head that direction. It is just too blah for me. Nothing really there, or any reason to go there if you don't have friends or relatives or need a sturgeon fix.
GLENDIVE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polson, MT
Education
City
Polson, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
City
Missoula, MT
Daily Montanan

Gianforte mum about legislative tracking form, claims executive, deliberative privilege

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte wants a state district court to find that he does not have to produce a single piece of paper that may give insight into what bills he signed, vetoed or suggestions he had during the 2021 legislative session, according to an ongoing lawsuit. Resident Jayson O’Neill filed a lawsuit in Lewis […] The post Gianforte mum about legislative tracking form, claims executive, deliberative privilege appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Christy Leskovar Does It Again

I couldn't put it down! Butte native, & my good friend, Christy Leskovar's out with another fantastic new read. Christy's already the award winning author of "One Night in a Bad Inn," & "Finding the Bad Inn." Her latest book is, "East of the East Side," This true tome spans the late 19th to 20th centuries, & some of the "locations" include Montana's capital, Helena, the smelter town of East Helena, the copper metropolis of Butte, the Slavic enclave of East Butte, & the Flathead Indian Reservation too .Somehow the book missed both Dunkirk & Whitlash. I agree with Christy, when she says, "To go from the Paris opera to the Flathead Reservation with rugged smelter & mining towns in between, I find fascinating." By the way, ALL 3 of Christy's books are available where books are sold, also e-book & digital audiobook. Booksellers can order from Farcountry Press, 800-821-3874. Visit www.ChristyLeskovar.com.
BUTTE, MT
Daily Inter Lake

2022 school board candidate profiles

Bigfork Bigfork has two three-year terms open. Candidates are: incumbents Zack Anderson and Aaron Parish, Roger Ball and Christina Relyea. The district office is located at 600 Commerce St., Bigfork. Call 406-837-7400 for more information. • Name: Zack Anderson (incumbent) Occupation: Bricklayer by trade, self-employed, masonry contractor in Bigfork. Family: Wife, Sally Anderson; children, Ashley Anderson, a 2020 Bigfork High School graduate and Angus Anderson, a Bigfork High School sophomore. Education: Bigfork High School diploma, 1991; Montana State University, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology, 1996. Background/experience: Serves on advisory boards for Kalispell Airport Association and Montana/Eastern Washington Masonry Promotion Group; current Bigfork School District...
KALISPELL, MT
KULR8

Montana Tribal Nations receiving $62,500 each through HEART Fund

HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s eight Tribal Nations will see a distribution of $500,000 through the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund. A release from the Office of the Governor says the HEART Fund invests $25 million per year to provide for a full continuum of substance use prevention and treatment programs for communities.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry S. Truman
XL Country 100.7

Do You Know These Montana State University Athletes? Check It Out

What makes Montana the best state to live in? How about community support. University Support. Support for our local businesses. Those are just a few things that make this an incredible state and Bozeman an incredible town, that many of us call home. Our friends over at Kendall Ford have teamed up with four of MSU's Athletes to give back to the community, which we all love so much.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Truman Scholarship#University Of Montana#Um#Davidson Honors College
96.7 KISS FM

Could Four Corners Be A New City in The Gallatin Valley?

This action would be an interesting scenario for not only the city but what could be potentially a new town. The City of Bozeman has been growing for so many years that Bozeman is now considered a metropolitan area. With this steady growth, the population of Bozeman has been moving west towards Four Corners due to all the open land available.
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Public education is a national birthright

Located directly between Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks, Montanans are proud to recognize our land of natural splendors as the nation’s “last best place.” Our pride is justified, even though it is not of our own making. An idea, however, that is a creation of the human mind and is of incalculable significance, is our historically unique system of public education. Early in our development as a free people, Thomas Jefferson observed freedom and self-governance were dependent on a society that was educated and freethinking. In keeping with Jefferson’s vision, Congress has repeatedly renewed national support for public education. Examples are the Land...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

[Mary] Joan Davis-Gause, 94

[Mary] Joan Davis-Gause, maiden name Jackson, was born on Dec. 8, 1927, in Kalispell. While growing up, Jo loved to camp and fish with her dad. She also loved to visit her uncle’s ranch and lend a hand wherever she was needed. She discovered she loved to travel when she was able to go to New York City to visit her brother. Travel was temporarily put on hold when she married Loyal Davis in May of 1953. They had two children, Brian and Bruce, and Jo took them all over the outdoors in Montana and Canada, teaching them such things...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Gary H. Brothers, 82

Gary H. Brothers, 82, of Hamilton, Montana, peacefully passed away on April 15, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Gary was born on Feb. 19, 1940, to Howard and Helen Brothers in Havre. During his high school years, Gary played football, basketball, and golf, for the Blue Ponies. Gary was passionate about sports, and it showed during his senior year as team captain of the basketball and football team. Gary graduated from Havre High in 1958 and joined the U.S. Army where he became a member of the K-9 Corps and served at the Nike Missile Site in California....
HAMILTON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Inter Lake

Senators wolf column ignores vitriol toward the species

Gray wolves in the Northern Rockies need federal protection to stave off the onslaught of measures the states have passed to kill as many as possible. Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Jim Risch of Idaho recently blasted U.S. Interior Sec. Deb Haaland for her opinion piece questioning how states are managing their wolves, based on a series of measures several states have taken. It’s worth taking a look at both Montana’s and Idaho’s moves to see why Haaland is justified in considering restoring federal protection.   Our organization, Wolves of the Rockies, joined several other groups last year to form the #RelistWolves...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

History group presentation focuses on prehistoric lake

The Northwest Montana Posse of Westerners history organization’s next meeting will be Monday, April 25. Posse member Jim Sheldon of Missoula will present “After the Dam, Rush to the Gorge'' when the posse resumes hosting its popular series on Glacial Lake Missoula. The series returns with explanations and illustrations of the devastation downstream after great ice dams in the Idaho mountains burst and 2,000 feet of ice-choked water was released from Glacial Lake Missoula, which stretched 3,000 square miles around Missoula and multiple dams burst and releasing flood waters across Washington, down the Columbia River into Oregon before reaching the...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
987
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy