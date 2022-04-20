ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Liberty first WNBA team to offer NFTs

By DOUG FEINBERG
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Liberty announced that they would be the first team in WNBA history to drop non-fungible tokens in the form of digital art.

The release of the NFT will be on May 7 to coincide with the Liberty's season opener against the Connecticut Sun.

“I think we’re always aiming to be innovative. We like to lead and feel we should be leading here in New York," Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said after practice earlier this week. "We have the support of ownership and a really unique idea to continue what our schedule release was.”

There will be 400 NFTs with similar designs, but each having its own unique serial number when they are released. The Liberty hope to do more of them throughout the season.

“This is the first in the collection, not sure what the rest will look like yet," Clarke said. "There will be some surprises that come from this drop. The NFTs are serialized, you could be gifted on the number of the NFT you purchase.”

Fans can get one of the the NFTs by pre-ordering a ticket to the opening game through a special website.

The design was created by the Liberty's in-house marketing team and plays off the nail art that was teased in the franchise's schedule release.

“NFTs are the future of one-of-a-kind collectibles, and this exclusive drop celebrates the intersection of nail art culture and sports through the lens of the New York Liberty. A lot of our players get their nails done,” Clarke said. “We saw Betnijah (Laney) had her nails done in New York Liberty colors.”

The WNBA offered its first NFT's last fall and the packs the league made available all sold out.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Villanova Coach Jay Wright Reportedly Retiring After 21 Seasons

Villanova head coach Jay Wright reportedly will retire after 21 seasons at the helm of the Wildcats program, according to ESPN. Wright, who took over as the head coach at Villanova in 2001, won a pair of national championships in 2016 and 2018 and would end his career having reached his fourth Final Four during the 2022 March Madness tournament.
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Heat-Hawks delayed by suspicious package outside arena

ATLANTA — (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks was delayed after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena. The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation. Fans were prevented from entering the arena until officials made sure there was no danger.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Sun#The First Team#The New York Liberty#Nft
104.5 The Team

Can The Albany Empire Repeat As Champions In 2022?

It is finally game week for the Albany Empire. They have their home opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. as they host the Carolina Cobras at the MVP Arena. We have had on head coach Tom Menas every Monday since March 7th at 12 noon. He has been fired up and constantly says how he feels that the Empire will repeat as champions and he also says with extreme confidence that the Empire are the best team in the conference by far. I expect some really big crowds to turn out for the Empire as Albany Arena Football fans are very passionate. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pacey Hopkins named NYS Player of The Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was the perfect way to end a storied season. Avoca/Prattsburgh senior guard Pacey Hopkins was named New York State Class D Basketball Player of The Year Wednesday. Hopkins helped A/P to its first-ever New York State Class D Championship with a perfect (27-0) record. The announcement was made official by […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
138K+
Followers
100K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy