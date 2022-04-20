These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 102,762 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,262 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Gulfport metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jackson County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,919 infections in Jackson County, or 25,997 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jackson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Gulfport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 325 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jackson County, compared to 326 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Jackson County, MS 25,997 36,919 325 462 2 Hancock County, MS 26,193 12,220 326 152 3 Harrison County, MS 26,464 53,623 327 663

