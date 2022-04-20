ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

These Are the Counties in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fENA29o00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 174,778 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,064 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Greensboro-High Point is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Guilford County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 117,311 infections in Guilford County, or 22,405 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Guilford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Greensboro metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 221 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Guilford County, below the 241 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greensboro-High Point metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Guilford County, NC 22,405 117,311 221 1,159
2 Rockingham County, NC 24,077 21,975 294 268
3 Randolph County, NC 24,827 35,492 282 403

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Health
Greensboro, NC
Health
County
Guilford County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Coronavirus
High Point, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Health
Greensboro, NC
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Tri-County automotive lab expanding

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. A couple is charged with murder after a body was found in Buncombe County. Bond denied for third mall shooting suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bond was denied for...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Omicron#Americans
FOX Carolina

On The Town: 4/21

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A couple is charged with murder after a body was found in Buncombe County. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. Bond denied for third mall shooting suspect. Updated: 9 hours ago. The bond was denied for...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Recently Built Nuclear Power Plants in the US

Nuclear power plants are critical to the U.S. energy mix. The U.S. produces more nuclear energy than any other country in the world, and nuclear power plants account for about one-fifth of electricity production nationwide each year – a share that has remained relatively constant since the early 1990s.  Despite our reliance on nuclear power, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Ithaca, NY Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCNC

McCrory, Budd still close in NC Senate campaign fundraising

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Senate hopeful Ted Budd is benefitting from President Donald Trump’s endorsement and a super PAC's commitment to flood airwaves and mailboxes to help him as the May 17 Republican primary approaches. But rival and former Gov. Pat McCrory still has managed to stick close to Budd when it comes to head-to-head fundraising.
CHARLOTTE, NC
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Grand Junction, CO Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Hanford-Corcoran, CA Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy