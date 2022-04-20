These Are the Counties in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 174,778 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,064 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Greensboro-High Point is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Guilford County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 117,311 infections in Guilford County, or 22,405 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Guilford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Greensboro metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 221 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Guilford County, below the 241 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greensboro-High Point metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Guilford County, NC 22,405 117,311 221 1,159 2 Rockingham County, NC 24,077 21,975 294 268 3 Randolph County, NC 24,827 35,492 282 403

