These Are the Counties in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 56,815 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,067 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lafayette-West Lafayette than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,222 infections in Carroll County, or 21,116 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 340 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, above the 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette-West Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Carroll County, IN 21,116 4,222 340 68 2 Tippecanoe County, IN 26,475 50,116 208 394 3 Benton County, IN 28,580 2,477 242 21

