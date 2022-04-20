ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

These Are the Counties in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fENA0OM00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 56,815 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,067 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lafayette-West Lafayette than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,222 infections in Carroll County, or 21,116 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 340 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, above the 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette-West Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carroll County, IN 21,116 4,222 340 68
2 Tippecanoe County, IN 26,475 50,116 208 394
3 Benton County, IN 28,580 2,477 242 21

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Majic 93.3

Banned Baby Names in The United States And Arkansas & Texas

Parents put a lot of time into naming their babies. Whether it's a family name that is being handed down through the generations or a cool trendy name but did you know there are names that are not allowed in the United States? Most states have baby name rules too. We found out what names are banned in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Lafayette, IN
Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
City
Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
Coronavirus
Lafayette, IN
Government
County
Carroll County, IN
Carroll County, IN
Government
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
beckershospitalreview.com

States ranked by suicide rate

Wyoming had the highest suicide rate of all U.S. states in 2020, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released April 12. To calculate age-adjusted suicide rates, Kaiser Family Foundation used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. The national age-adjusted...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Benton County#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in West Virginia, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
WDBO

In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents

After returning to metro San Francisco following a college football career, Anthony Giusti felt like his hometown was passing him by. The high cost of living, driven by a constantly transforming tech industry, ensured that even with two jobs he would never save enough money to buy a house. So...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Wyoming

According to public health experts, vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 28,700,000 Americans — or 11.5% of the 18 and older population — […]
WYOMING STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy