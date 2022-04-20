ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

These Are the Counties in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN9yp500 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 42,075 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,943 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Elizabethtown-Fort Knox than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Meade County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,798 infections in Meade County, or 20,469 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Meade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Elizabethtown metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 229 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Meade County, below the 370 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Meade County, KY 20,469 5,798 229 65
2 Larue County, KY 26,300 3,723 494 70
3 Hardin County, KY 30,116 32,554 390 422

