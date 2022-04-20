ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

These Are the Counties in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN9w3d00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 114,809 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,384 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Corpus Christi, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Patricio County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,049 infections in San Patricio County, or 16,480 for every 100,000 people.

Though San Patricio County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Corpus Christi metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 506 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in San Patricio County, above the 423 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Corpus Christi metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 San Patricio County, TX 16,480 11,049 506 339
2 Aransas County, TX 16,557 4,100 339 84
3 Nueces County, TX 27,646 99,660 414 1,491

