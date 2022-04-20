ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Dayton, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN9tPS00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 190,074 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,681 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dayton, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Greene County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 37,530 infections in Greene County, or 22,634 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Greene County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dayton metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 308 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Greene County, below the 373 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dayton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Greene County, OH 22,634 37,530 308 511
2 Montgomery County, OH 23,840 126,836 377 2,004
3 Miami County, OH 24,531 25,708 460 482

