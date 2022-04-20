ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN9sWj00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 67,586 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,222 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Duluth, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Louis County in Minnesota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,091 infections in St. Louis County, or 23,536 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Louis County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Duluth metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 264 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Louis County, above the 251 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Louis County, MN 23,536 47,091 264 528
2 Carlton County, MN 25,006 8,887 270 96
3 Douglas County, WI 26,745 11,608 177 77

