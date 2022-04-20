ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

These Are the Counties in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN9re000 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 112,279 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,558 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lansing-East Lansing, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lansing metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ingham County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 64,167 infections in Ingham County, or 22,160 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ingham County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lansing metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 262 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Ingham County, below the 287 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lansing-East Lansing metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ingham County, MI 22,160 64,167 262 760
2 Eaton County, MI 24,589 26,840 365 398
3 Clinton County, MI 27,308 21,272 268 209

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Yuma, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
YUMA, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
