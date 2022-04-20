ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

These Are the Counties in the Green Bay, WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN9qlH00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Green Bay metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 101,379 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,910 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Green Bay than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Green Bay metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Kewaunee County in Wisconsin has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,836 infections in Kewaunee County, or 28,664 for every 100,000 people.

Though Kewaunee County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Green Bay metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 290 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Kewaunee County, above the 229 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Green Bay metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Kewaunee County, WI 28,664 5,836 290 59
2 Oconto County, WI 30,331 11,391 317 119
3 Brown County, WI 32,393 84,152 211 549

