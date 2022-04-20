These Are the Counties in the Longview, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Longview metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 41,845 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,207 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Longview is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Longview metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gregg County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,174 infections in Gregg County, or 18,765 for every 100,000 people.

Though Gregg County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Longview metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 552 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Gregg County, above the 503 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Longview metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Gregg County, TX 18,765 23,174 552 682 2 Upshur County, TX 19,314 7,874 446 182 3 Rusk County, TX 20,146 10,797 433 232

