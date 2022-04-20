ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

These Are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN9oF300 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 41,007 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,707 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jackson than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 29,988 infections in Madison County, or 30,700 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 434 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, below the 466 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, TN 30,700 29,988 434 424
2 Chester County, TN 34,064 5,842 554 95
3 Crockett County, TN 35,706 5,177 579 84

