Fort Wayne, IN

These Are the Counties in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN9nMK00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 119,965 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,795 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Fort Wayne than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wells County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,498 infections in Wells County, or 23,251 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wells County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Fort Wayne metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 472 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wells County, above the 324 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Wayne metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wells County, IN 23,251 6,498 472 132
2 Allen County, IN 28,055 103,808 319 1,181
3 Whitley County, IN 28,705 9,659 250 84

