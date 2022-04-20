These Are the Counties in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 89,981 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,531 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Killeen-Temple is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bell County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 66,927 infections in Bell County, or 19,556 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bell County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Killeen metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 262 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bell County, compared to 273 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Killeen-Temple metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Bell County, TX 19,556 66,927 262 896 2 Coryell County, TX 23,247 17,526 279 210 3 Lampasas County, TX 26,783 5,528 436 90

