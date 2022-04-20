ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TX

These Are the Counties in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN9ast00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the College Station-Bryan metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 69,888 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,521 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in College Station-Bryan than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader College Station metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Robertson County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,529 infections in Robertson County, or 26,815 for every 100,000 people.

Though Robertson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the College Station metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 456 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Robertson County, above the 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire College Station-Bryan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Robertson County, TX 26,815 4,529 456 77
2 Brazos County, TX 27,533 60,350 186 408
3 Burleson County, TX 28,041 5,009 369 66

