Johnson City, TN

These Are the Counties in the Johnson City, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN95nj00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Johnson City metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 60,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,917 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Johnson City than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Johnson City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Unicoi County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,167 infections in Unicoi County, or 29,061 for every 100,000 people.

Though Unicoi County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Johnson City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 540 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Unicoi County, above the 458 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Johnson City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Unicoi County, TN 29,061 5,167 540 96
2 Carter County, TN 29,217 16,476 594 335
3 Washington County, TN 30,347 38,557 386 491

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
24/7 Wall St.

