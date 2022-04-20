ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN8cc800 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 227,347 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,799 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tolland County in Connecticut has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,720 infections in Tolland County, or 13,697 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Tolland County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Hartford metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 180 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Tolland County, below the 321 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Tolland County, CT 13,697 20,720 180 272
2 Middlesex County, CT 17,323 28,300 293 479
3 Hartford County, CT 19,931 178,327 349 3,127

