Dothan, AL

These Are the Counties in the Dothan, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN8QyI00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 36,709 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,809 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dothan, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geneva County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,465 infections in Geneva County, or 24,405 for every 100,000 people.

Though Geneva County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dothan metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 615 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Geneva County, above the 501 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dothan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Geneva County, AL 24,405 6,465 615 163
2 Houston County, AL 24,602 25,673 483 504
3 Henry County, AL 26,694 4,571 438 75

