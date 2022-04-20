ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fEN8OS400 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Idaho Falls metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 37,331 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,111 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Idaho Falls than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Idaho Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Butte County in Idaho has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 475 infections in Butte County, or 18,255 for every 100,000 people.

Though Butte County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Idaho Falls metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 346 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Butte County, above the 251 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Idaho Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Butte County, ID 18,255 475 346 9
2 Jefferson County, ID 21,567 6,032 232 65
3 Bonneville County, ID 27,424 30,824 254 285

