These Are the Counties in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 118,925 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,942 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Harrisburg-Carlisle is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Harrisburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,833 infections in Perry County, or 19,234 for every 100,000 people.

Though Perry County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Harrisburg metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 401 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Perry County, above the 358 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Perry County, PA 19,234 8,833 401 184 2 Cumberland County, PA 20,606 50,986 360 891 3 Dauphin County, PA 21,531 59,106 350 960

