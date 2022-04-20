Glacier netters top Columbia Falls in windy dual

Netters from Glacier and Columbia Falls braved high winds out on the FVCC courts on Tuesday in a dual made up from last week.

The Glacier boys pulled off another clean sweep and won 8-0 to stay undefeated this season, and the Wolfpack girls won 6-2.

Naomi Jutzi and Tori Dobis were singles winners for Glacier, as were doubles pairs of Haven Speer and Sarah Downs and Katy Bitney/Colette Daniels. Jutzi went the distance with Mackenzie Nelson and won in three sets 2-6, 7-2, 10-5.

Columbia Falls had a forfeit at No. 4 singles, providing Glacier with an automatic point.

Harrison Sanders, back at No. 1 singles for Glacier, earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Orion Barta. Will Rudbach and Kyler Knutson also had two-set wins, while Carl Bitney was victorious in three sets over his opponent.

Glacier doubles pair Alex Galloway and Timmy Glanville added another win to their thus-far perfect season.

Cloey Ramage and Abbey Biel were singles winners for Columbia Falls. Biel edged Bella Teggeman in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Girls

Glacier 6, Columbia Falls 2

Singles

Cloey Ramage (CF) def. Rachel Jutzi 6-2, 6-2; Naomi Jutzi (Glacier) def. Mackenzie Nelson 2-6, 7-2, 10-5; Tori Dobis (Glacier) def. Zoey Byrd 6-0, 7-6(7); Abbey Biel (CF) def. Bella Teggeman 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Doubles

Haven Speer/Sarah Downs (Glacier) def. Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams 6-1, 6-1; Katy Bitney/Colette Daniels (Glacier) def. Zerita McAtee/Ava Foley 6-1, 6-2; Kendall Van Aken/Elise Strobel (Glacier) def. Anne Lybert/Kati Crockett 6-1, 6-3.

Boys

Glacier 8, Columbia Falls 0

Singles

Harrison Sanders (Glacier) def. Orion Barta 6-0, 6-1; Will Rudbach (Glacier) def. Logan Heupel 6-1, 6-0; Kyler Knutson (Glacier) def. Jax Ramage 6-1, 6-1; Carl Bitney (Glacier) def. Karson Warren 5-7, 6-1, 10-2.

Doubles

Alex Galloway/Timmy Glanville (Glacier) def. Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert 6-1, 76-(3); Ethan Woods/Trey Engellant (Glacier) def. Will Pickard/Caleb Donsbach 6-1, 6-1; Calvin Schmidt/Brighton Kelsey (Glacier) def. Silas Ypma/Connor Zumalt 6-0, 6-3; Rhett Measure/Dalyn Mathison (Glacier) def. Blaise Wunderloch/Sean Burgess 6-4, 6-3.