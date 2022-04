Craver, Vessar lead Bravettes to first win

MISSOULA — Macy Craver had three hits and scored three runs, Laynee Vessar drove in four runs and Flathead picked up its first softball win of 2022 Tuesday, beating Missoula Hellgate 12-6.

Ava Besson pitched a complete game for the Braves (1-6 overall, 1-3 in league), who led 9-0 and then pulled away again after Hellgate (0-7) scored six times in the fourth.

Besson scattered eight hits, six walks and four hit batters, and struck out five. She also drove in two runs to help her own cause.

Craver hit a double, and MacKenzie Brandt also scored three runs for Flathead.

Flathead 321 302 1 - 12 10 4

Hellgate 000 600 0 - 6 8 7

Ava Besson and Laynee Vessar. T Samuela and J Eppich, L Gray.

FLATHEAD — Macy Craver 3-5, Mackenzie Brandt 1-5, Vessar 3-5, Kaidyn Lake 1-5, Ellie Eve 0-4, Lacie Franklin 0-4, Besson 2-4, Lyssa Leimkuehler 0-4, Brynn Mailman 0-3.

MISSOULA HELLGATE — M Petrino 0-3, S Kane 2-5, J James 2-4, S Gervais 1-3, Eppich 0-2, Gray 0-2, S Huber 1-3, F Saden 2-3, E Boelman 0-2, Samuela 0-4.

2B — Craver, Kane. RBIs — Vessar 4, Besson 2, Brandt, Lake, Leimkuehler, Kane 2, Petrino, James, Gervais, Gray.