Morley Stanwood baseball team splits with Kent City

Zade Garrett was the winning pitcher for Morley Stanwood on Tuesday. (John Raffel)

MORLEY - A split with Kent City on Tuesday in Central State Activities Association Silver Division baseball action enabled the Morley Stanwood Mohawks to serve notice they plan on being a participant in the divisional championship race this season.

The Mohawks lost the first game 9-0 but won the second 10-4.

In the opener, Kent City scored two runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh. Both teams had four hits but the Mohawks committed four errors.

Aaron Moore had two hits for Morley Stanwood while Zade Garrett and Gunner Bruce had one hit apiece. Moore took the pitching loss while allowing two runs on one hit and fanning 12 in five innings. Seth Carey came in the sixth and allowed seven runs on three hits.

In the second game, it was Kent City committing four errors compared to zero for the Mohawks. Both teams had nine hits. The Mohawks scored three runs in the first, three in the fifth and four in the sixth. Kent City had two runs in the second and single runs in the fourth and sixth.

Moore had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kyle Biller had three hits and two RBIs. Carey, Devin Garbow, Garrett, Kevin Groendyke and Zayne Moore had one hit each. Biller and Moore both had doubles.

Garrett was the winning pitcher in 6.2 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and striking out three while walking nine.

“The first game just got a little bit away from us,” Mohawk coach Vern Smith said. “It was a good pitching game. We came back in the second game and hit the ball much better. Garrett had a good pitching performance. He got them to hit into a lot of popups and stuff. They didn’t have good swings against him.”

Morley Stanwood will host White Cloud on Friday in CSAA play.

“We’re sitting at 3-1,” Smith said. “It’s not perfect but I’m happy with where we’re at right now.”

Smith said Garrett would not be eligible to be on the mound on Friday because of the pitch count.

“Aaron, we pulled him in time and he will have his two days of rest and will be able to pitch on Friday,” Smith said. “The weather (Tuesday night) wasn’t great but was better than when we played last Friday night because the wind wasn’t nearly as bad.”

White Cloud is the defending divisional champs.

“In my opinion, Kent City and White Cloud are the top teams, besides us, in the league, no offense to anyone else,” Smith said. “They’re the ones that have the targets on their backs.”