Big rally paves way for Big Sky’s win over Glacier

MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky’s 8-run second inning doomed the Glacier Wolfpack Tuesday, in a 10-7 Western AA loss to the Eagles on Big Sky’s field.

Grace Hood had three hits and drove in two runs to back the pitching of Liberty Rogers, who scattered 11 Glacier hits and two walks.

Sammie Labrum hit two doubles for Glacier (3-4 overall, 0-4 in league), which rallied late. Emma Cooke’s solo homer sparked a 3-run sixth; two runs came home on Allie Kernan’s double. In the sixth the Pack got a 2-run pinch-hit single from Paishance Haller, but came no closer.

Big Sky (2-6, 2-2 in league) sent 14 batters to the plate against two Glacier pitchers in the second, getting five hits, four walks, a hit batter and Hood’s 2-run double.

Glacier 101 003 2 - 7 11 4

Big Sky 180 010 x - 10 11 1

Ella Farrell, Nakiah Persinger (2), Alli Kernan (4) and Brooklyn Imperato. Liberty Rogers and Brooke Schaffer, Syerra Peterson.

GLACIER — Zoey Allen 1-4, Sammie Labrum 2-3, Olivia Gibbon 0-1, Persinger 1-3, Emma Cooke 14, Farrell 2-4, Paishance Haller 1-3, Mady Osler 0-1, Teagan Powell 1-1, Bella Hodous 0-0, Omni Wilhelm 0-0, Avery Anderson 1-4, Kernan 1-3, Khirsten Scott 0-0.

MISSOULA BIG SKY — Sadie McGuinn 1-3, Kyler Latrielle 0-5, Grace Hood 3-4, Delaney Laird 1-3, Schaffer 1-1, S Peterson 0-2, Jordan Whitmire 0-4, Logan Baack 3-3, Breanna Hewitt 2-3, I Irene Griswold 0-2.

2B — Labrum 2, Persinger, Alone, Kernan, Baack, Hood, Hewitt. HR — Cooke. RBIs — Haller 2, Labrum, Persinger, Cooke, Kernan, McGuinn 2, Hood 2, Schaffer, Whitmire, Baack.