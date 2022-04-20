Devin Booker leaves game with hamstring injury
In a potential series-shifting moment, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury, and the New Orleans Pelicans pounced with a huge finish to take a 125-114 Game 2 win and even their series at 1-1 on Tuesday night. Booker had a prolific first half, scoring 31 points and nailing seven 3-pointers. But he didn’t score in the third quarter, and with 4:45 left in the period, he injured his right hamstring challenging a Jaxson Hayes dunk in transition. He immediately left the game and went to the locker room.
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Booker leaves Game 2 with hamstring injury, Pelicans upset Suns to even series nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/boo… – 3:10 AM
Injured Booker misses 4th quarter of Game 2 loss to #Pelicans, status uncertain for Game 3 #Suns #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:06 AM
CJ McCollum on Jaxson’s night:
“He’s got a tough responsibility as a young guy in the league that has to guard a Devin Booker or have to switch onto a CP. … He’s learning, he’s adapting and I’m proud of the growth he showed tonight in a tough environment.” – 2:21 AM
“We’re going to need everybody for this deep playoff run that we hopefully have.” Chris Paul as he gave Landry Shamet props for playing with Booker (hamstring) missing the entire fourth quarter. #Suns pic.twitter.com/spHI9rUTZH – 1:47 AM
Devin Booker update. @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/RWd9pANxct – 1:26 AM
[waiting on the devin booker injury update] pic.twitter.com/fHIscDdAIr – 1:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“We gon’ be ready, man. That’s our brother, so obviously we hope everything goes right. But everybody’s ready to step up.” – Mikal Bridges on possibly playing without Devin Booker – 1:09 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson on the Suns losing Devin Booker when he was so hot: “It is what it is. We’ve got to continue to fight and play our style of basketball.” – 1:05 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul on Devin Booker: “It is what it is. It’s part of the game. We got guys that’s more than capable of stepping up. Book was killing, he was having a big-time game, but it is what it is.” – 12:52 AM
Monty Williams said Devin Booker injured the hamstring trying to get back in transition on defense. #Suns – 12:42 AM
Monty Williams said he thinks the Devin Booker hamstring injury happened on one play. No other update. – 12:41 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Devin Booker: “I think it happened on one play when he was trying to track someone down in transition.” Said they didn’t have anything else to say on it yet – 12:41 AM
Final: Pelicans 125, Suns 114
Ingram 37 pts (26 in 2nd half), 11 rebs & 9 assts
McCollum 23 pts, 8 rebs & 9 assts
Jones 14 pts
BI has an all-time game as Suns lose Booker in the 2nd half. Pels tie the series at 1-1. Do you think people are going to be excited at SKC on Friday? – 12:29 AM
In the last 10 days: Luka injured, Paul George gets COVID, Capela injured, Scottie Barnes injured, now Booker injured. A few more in there too, but yeah… lame. – 12:27 AM
Hope Devin Booker is OK … but also kinda crazy we might mess around and get a series here – 12:17 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker really dropped 31 points in the first half and then had to leave the game with hamstring tightness. Brutal – 12:13 AM
Booker. Hamstring. TBD. Another reminder of how one injury potentially can turn a team’s playoff fortunes.
But of course the Mavs and their fans need no such reminder. They’re living it. – 12:10 AM
A few minutes ago, Suns HC Monty Williams told TNT’s Allie LaForce before the 4thQ that Devin Booker may have a hamstring injury. Team just now said Booker has right hamstring tightness and will not return tonight. #NBA – 12:10 AM
Devin Booker is out for the rest of Game 2 with hamstring tightness, and the stress from that goes well beyond this game. – 12:09 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns have ruled Devin Booker out for the rest of the game with hamstring tightness – 12:08 AM
Devin Booker has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to right hamstring tightness, per Suns – 12:08 AM
Suns say Devin Booker (right hamstring tightness) will not return to tonight’s game – 12:07 AM
Suns’ Devin Booker has right hamstring tightness and is out for remainder of Game 2 vs. Pelicans. – 12:07 AM
Suns say Devin Booker (right hamstring tightness) will NOT return to the game. – 12:07 AM
Official: Devin Booker (right hamstring tightness). Will not return tonight. #Suns – 12:05 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are rallying like hell and have retaken the lead with a 13-5 run, but Devin Booker’s status is looming over everything right now – 12:05 AM
Devin Booker “may have a hamstring injury,” Suns coach Monty Williams tells TNT’s @ALaForce entering the fourth quarter of Game 2 against visiting New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:04 AM
Hamstring bothering Booker.
Happened in the finals. #Suns down three. – 12:03 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Monty Williams tells @ALaForce that Devin Booker “may have a hamstring injury” and the Suns will “know more after the game.” – 12:02 AM
Shamet 3.
Booker still on the bench. #Suns down four. – 12:00 AM
Devin Booker is back on the bench for the Suns – 11:59 PM
Devin Booker is back on the Suns bench to start the fourth quarter. – 11:59 PM
Devin Booker is back from the locker room. Not great body language. – 11:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker just returned to the bench – 11:58 PM
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 90, Suns 83
Ingram 25 pts, 7 rebs & 8 assts
McCollum 15 pts, 8 rebs & 6 assts
Nance 11 pts
Pels outscored the Suns 34-22 in the 3rd and Booker is in the locker room with an apparent injury. Huge opportunity coming here for the Pels in the 4th. – 11:58 PM
Heckuva third quarter from the Pels. They took advantage of those minutes with no Booker and Chris Paul. Brandon Ingram having a really nice all-around game. – 11:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: NOP 90, PHX 83
Booker: 31 Pts, 12-19 FG, 7-11 3P
Bridges: 12 Pts, 4-7 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 9 Ast, 3-11 FG
Ingram: 25-8-7, 9-15 FG
Booker went to locker room in 3Q – 11:56 PM
Booker took one shot in the third quarter.
Missed 3. #Suns down six with 1:40 left in 3rd.
He’s on the bench right now. – 11:53 PM
Need to take advantage of the minutes with Book and CP3 on the bench – 11:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet on the court here for Booker in the third quarter after not playing in Game 1 – 11:45 PM
Landry Shamet checking in for Booker. Payne in for Paul.
Last rest for those two. – 11:45 PM
Jaxson Hayes playing excellent 1 on 1 defense on Booker! – 11:40 PM
Devin Booker knocking down a bucket and fist-bumping a baby right after is so awesome. pic.twitter.com/UeXnxdEAK8 – 11:33 PM
Three fouls on Booker and Paul – 11:31 PM
Devin Booker in his 24th career playoff game for the Suns has tied the franchise record for most 30-point games in the playoffs with No. 11 tonight. Amar’e Stoudemire also had 11 (in 52 games). – 11:23 PM
Devin Booker is the first player in NBA postseason history to record 30 points and 7 3-pointers in multiple halves.
Booker also did this last year in the 1st half of Game 6 against the Lakers. – 11:19 PM
DEVIN. BOOKER.
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/JNhuBvMfeD – 11:19 PM
Devin Booker has never finished a regular-season game with 7+ 3-pointers.
He did it twice last postseason, and he’s got 7 at halftime tonight. – 11:15 PM
Taking a foul to give 45 feet from the basket with 3 seconds left just gives them a chance to set up a play, which Phoenix did for a Booker 3 to close the half. – 11:15 PM
If not for Devin Booker’s 31-point burger (7 3-pointers!), Pelicans would likely have the lead at halftime. Instead, they trail 61-56. A lot to like from this first half, but New Orleans has to be crisp and focused every second. Playoff basketball: everything has to be on point. – 11:14 PM
Devin Booker at the half:
31 PTS
12-18 FG
7-10 3P
That baby gave him superpowers. pic.twitter.com/2lFj4e9v9l – 11:13 PM
End of the 1st half: Suns 61, Pels 56
McCollum 15 pts
Ingram 11 pts
Valanciunas 6 pts & 9 rebs
Devin Booker (31 pts) went insane in the half, but the Pels are still within striking distance. They just need to keep getting good looks for BI & CJ (and hope Book comes to Earth) – 11:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 31 points, 12-18 FG, 7-10 3P
Rest of Suns: 30 points, 12-27 FG, 3-11 3P – 11:12 PM
Booker 3 to end half.
Has 31, hitting 7-of-8 from 3.
One shy of tying playoff career high 8 s.
#Suns up 61-56 at end of 1st half.
He has scored more than half of Phoenix’s points.
Insane. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:12 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Devin Booker cuando llegó al partido esta noche…. pic.twitter.com/PIPZjpnWew – 11:11 PM
Who would’ve thought the ball was going to Devin Booker at the end of the half? Insane stuff from him. 31 points. Nailed seven 3s. – 11:11 PM
HALF: Suns 61, Pelicans 56
– CJ: 15p, 6r, 4a
– BI: 11p, 4r, 3a
– JV: 6p, 9r
– Booker: 31p, 12/18 FG, 7/10 3P
Pels: 43.2 FG%, 9/19 3P, 9/11 FT
Suns: 53.3 FG%, 10/21 3P, 3/3 FT – 11:11 PM
Please don’t let Devin Booker catch the ball in the second half. – 11:11 PM
I don’t know what the hell you’re supposed to do against heat check Booker except pray – 11:11 PM
Devin Booker is leaving us speechless in the first half of Game 2. – 11:10 PM
Booker played like a pantheon of gods combined in the first half and the Pelicans are right in this one only down 5. I’ll take it. – 11:10 PM
It’s almost like the Pelicans have no idea who the hell Devin Booker is – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 61, NOP 56
Booker: 31 Pts, 12-18 FG, 7-10 3P
Bridges: 10 Pts, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 5 Reb
McCollum: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 4-11 FG – 11:10 PM
Book rn.. get the hell out the way!!! Lol pic.twitter.com/AC4Yq5ZyLL – 11:10 PM
Devin Booker has 31 points at halftime. – 11:10 PM
Logo Book to end the half. He had 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting. – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker with 7 3s in another playoff game! – 11:10 PM
the pelicans on defense vs devin booker pic.twitter.com/KcWUbC8V6w – 11:09 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are up 9-2 in offensive boards, but the Suns’ second was big, leading to another Booker 3. Ayton tracked down the long rebound amid a couple Pels – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are a +10 since Devin Booker dapped that baby up – 11:06 PM
Devin Booker right now.
26 points.
6-of-8 from 3.
#Suns up eight with 2:27 left in 1st half. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DV3A3SKuUH – 11:06 PM
Devin Booker is 4-of-5 from the field since giving that baby a fist bump – 11:05 PM
Devin Booker going nuclear. He’s up to 26 points in the first half. Suns up 8 after a much better effort from the Pelicans. – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is up to 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting…with 2:27 to go in the first half
Just being legendary right now – 11:04 PM
Devin Booker is out for blood. And baby daps. – 11:04 PM
Booker is on one tonight – 11:03 PM
Booker talking to referee Tony Brothers after hitting deck on drive and score.
Next trip. Booker scores. Has 20 on 8-of-12 FGs.
#Suns, #Pelicans tied at 46-46. – 11:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is absurd. That is all – 11:01 PM
If Chris Paul would’ve fell in front of that baby courtside instead of Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/TWa5VRqgqP – 10:49 PM
Who just backs off a guy who just hit a 3 and is taking another one.
Correction.
Who backs off Devin Booker for 3 after he just hit a 3.
#Suns down two at end of 1st as Booker hits a fading two.
Has 16, hitting 4-of-6 from 3.
His career playoff-high for made 3s is 8. #Suns – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 16 points, 6-10 FG, 4-6 3P
Rest of Suns: 12 points, 5-13 FG, 1-5 3P – 10:38 PM
This is a fuuuuun first quarter all around. Great adjustments by the Pelicans and Booker is just so damn good – 10:38 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 30, Suns 28
Ingram 11 pts & 3 assts
McCollum 7 pts & 4 rebs
Valanciunas 4 pts & 6 rebs
Booker 16 pts (6-10 FG) – 10:37 PM
Trey banked that 3 in and just shrugged and shook his head.
Book comes back and makes a ridiculous 2 in the other end.
Wild end go the 1Q. – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: NOP 30, PHX 28
Booker: 16 Pts, 4-6 3P
Crowder: 3 Pts, 3 Reb, 1-5 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Ingram: 11-3-3, 4-7 FG
NOP: 6 offensive rebounds – 10:37 PM
Book a gamer, gamer. – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s shot-making is single-handedly saving this quarter for the Suns – 10:36 PM
#Suns down, 27-23 after Booker 3. – 10:35 PM
Much better start. Herb has guarded Devin Booker from the opening tip. He started the game on Chris Paul in G1. Brandon Ingram (9 points) with the early offense. – 10:31 PM
Craig not shooting when Booker swung it to him there just killed the possession. I get it’s a lot of Crowder but everyone needs to be aggressive and take all their openings in this offense. It’s how it works. – 10:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A little too much Jae on offense right now. Two fouls on Devin Booker as Cam Payne and Cam Johnson check in – 10:26 PM
Two fouls on Booker. He’s staying in for now. – 10:26 PM
C.J. McCollum back-to-backs, Booker answers with 3.
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Pels wisely put Herb on Booker this time (was on CP3 last game). – 10:13 PM
McCollum on Paul. Jones on Booker. – 10:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
How Devin Booker likes to end his pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/3CgKBbNRwz – 9:13 PM
Look for Brandon Ingram to still be matched up defensively against Devin Booker in game 2 (thereby Herb Jones should be on Chris Paul again), but Willie Green said in pregame that the Pelicans are going to mix up their coverages. BI will not chase Book around for the whole game. pic.twitter.com/Jv1QXgI9rJ – 8:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After Devin Booker talked about “pigeons” (a guy that doesn’t play defense that you can target), I asked Jae Crowder about where that term came from. He said it’s pigeons and ducks, and that it’s been around for a while: pic.twitter.com/hqagPcVgS4 – 1:59 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Joel Embiid is probably the hardest player to officiate since Shaq in his heyday, a massive human being with the wily skills of sneaky guards and the rule-book knowledge of a habitual line-stepper. He’s used all the tools against Toronto sports.yahoo.com/stopping-joel-… – 12:47 PM
Chris Paul and Devin Booker torched the Pelicans in the series opener. For game 2, they should lean harder into slowing CP3 or prioritize limiting Book.
Offensively, move the ball! New Orleans averaged 300.3 passes in the regular season. In game 1: 264. https://t.co/q58BQhbBaT pic.twitter.com/zQH2dmfcwD – 12:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet: “We’ll get more information, we’ll have a better update tomorrow.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s hamstring -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 20, 2022
Duane Rankin: “If we have to play without Book, next man up.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on Devin Booker (right hamstring tightness). -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 20, 2022
