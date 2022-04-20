Devin Booker leaves game with hamstring injury

In a potential series-shifting moment, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury, and the New Orleans Pelicans pounced with a huge finish to take a 125-114 Game 2 win and even their series at 1-1 on Tuesday night. Booker had a prolific first half, scoring 31 points and nailing seven 3-pointers. But he didn’t score in the third quarter, and with 4:45 left in the period, he injured his right hamstring challenging a Jaxson Hayes dunk in transition. He immediately left the game and went to the locker room.

Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Booker leaves Game 2 with hamstring injury, Pelicans upset Suns to even series nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/boo… – 3:10 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Injured Booker misses 4th quarter of Game 2 loss to #Pelicans, status uncertain for Game 3 #Suns #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:06 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

CJ McCollum on Jaxson’s night:

“He’s got a tough responsibility as a young guy in the league that has to guard a Devin Booker or have to switch onto a CP. … He’s learning, he’s adapting and I’m proud of the growth he showed tonight in a tough environment.” – 2:21 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’re going to need everybody for this deep playoff run that we hopefully have.” Chris Paul as he gave Landry Shamet props for playing with Booker (hamstring) missing the entire fourth quarter. #Suns pic.twitter.com/spHI9rUTZH – 1:47 AM

Allia LaForce @ALaForce

Devin Booker update. @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/RWd9pANxct – 1:26 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

[waiting on the devin booker injury update] pic.twitter.com/fHIscDdAIr – 1:14 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“We gon’ be ready, man. That’s our brother, so obviously we hope everything goes right. But everybody’s ready to step up.” – Mikal Bridges on possibly playing without Devin Booker – 1:09 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Cam Johnson on the Suns losing Devin Booker when he was so hot: “It is what it is. We’ve got to continue to fight and play our style of basketball.” – 1:05 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul on Devin Booker: “It is what it is. It’s part of the game. We got guys that’s more than capable of stepping up. Book was killing, he was having a big-time game, but it is what it is.” – 12:52 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said Devin Booker injured the hamstring trying to get back in transition on defense. #Suns – 12:42 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said he thinks the Devin Booker hamstring injury happened on one play. No other update. – 12:41 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on Devin Booker: “I think it happened on one play when he was trying to track someone down in transition.” Said they didn’t have anything else to say on it yet – 12:41 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker out with right hamstring tightness, #Suns lose Game 2 versus #Pelicans azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:35 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Pelicans 125, Suns 114

Ingram 37 pts (26 in 2nd half), 11 rebs & 9 assts

McCollum 23 pts, 8 rebs & 9 assts

Jones 14 pts

BI has an all-time game as Suns lose Booker in the 2nd half. Pels tie the series at 1-1. Do you think people are going to be excited at SKC on Friday? – 12:29 AM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

In the last 10 days: Luka injured, Paul George gets COVID, Capela injured, Scottie Barnes injured, now Booker injured. A few more in there too, but yeah… lame. – 12:27 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Hope Devin Booker is OK … but also kinda crazy we might mess around and get a series here – 12:17 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker really dropped 31 points in the first half and then had to leave the game with hamstring tightness. Brutal – 12:13 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Booker. Hamstring. TBD. Another reminder of how one injury potentially can turn a team’s playoff fortunes.

But of course the Mavs and their fans need no such reminder. They’re living it. – 12:10 AM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

A few minutes ago, Suns HC Monty Williams told TNT’s Allie LaForce before the 4thQ that Devin Booker may have a hamstring injury. Team just now said Booker has right hamstring tightness and will not return tonight. #NBA – 12:10 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Devin Booker is out for the rest of Game 2 with hamstring tightness, and the stress from that goes well beyond this game. – 12:09 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns have ruled Devin Booker out for the rest of the game with hamstring tightness – 12:08 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are rallying like hell and have retaken the lead with a 13-5 run, but Devin Booker’s status is looming over everything right now – 12:05 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Devin Booker “may have a hamstring injury,” Suns coach Monty Williams tells TNT’s @ALaForce entering the fourth quarter of Game 2 against visiting New Orleans.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:04 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Hamstring bothering Booker.

Happened in the finals. #Suns down three. – 12:03 AM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Monty Williams tells @ALaForce that Devin Booker “may have a hamstring injury” and the Suns will “know more after the game.” – 12:02 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Shamet 3.

Booker still on the bench. #Suns down four. – 12:00 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Devin Booker is back on the bench for the Suns – 11:59 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Devin Booker is back on the Suns bench to start the fourth quarter. – 11:59 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker is back from the locker room. Not great body language. – 11:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker just returned to the bench – 11:58 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Pelicans 90, Suns 83

Ingram 25 pts, 7 rebs & 8 assts

McCollum 15 pts, 8 rebs & 6 assts

Nance 11 pts

Pels outscored the Suns 34-22 in the 3rd and Booker is in the locker room with an apparent injury. Huge opportunity coming here for the Pels in the 4th. – 11:58 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Heckuva third quarter from the Pels. They took advantage of those minutes with no Booker and Chris Paul. Brandon Ingram having a really nice all-around game. – 11:57 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: NOP 90, PHX 83

Booker: 31 Pts, 12-19 FG, 7-11 3P

Bridges: 12 Pts, 4-7 FG

Paul: 10 Pts, 9 Ast, 3-11 FG

Ingram: 25-8-7, 9-15 FG

Booker went to locker room in 3Q – 11:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker took one shot in the third quarter.

Missed 3. #Suns down six with 1:40 left in 3rd.

He’s on the bench right now. – 11:53 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Need to take advantage of the minutes with Book and CP3 on the bench – 11:48 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Landry Shamet on the court here for Booker in the third quarter after not playing in Game 1 – 11:45 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Landry Shamet checking in for Booker. Payne in for Paul.

Last rest for those two. – 11:45 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jaxson Hayes playing excellent 1 on 1 defense on Booker! – 11:40 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Devin Booker knocking down a bucket and fist-bumping a baby right after is so awesome. pic.twitter.com/UeXnxdEAK8 – 11:33 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Three fouls on Booker and Paul – 11:31 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Devin Booker is the first player in NBA postseason history to record 30 points and 7 3-pointers in multiple halves.

Booker also did this last year in the 1st half of Game 6 against the Lakers. – 11:19 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

DEVIN. BOOKER.

(📼 @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/JNhuBvMfeD – 11:19 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Devin Booker has never finished a regular-season game with 7+ 3-pointers.

He did it twice last postseason, and he’s got 7 at halftime tonight. – 11:15 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Taking a foul to give 45 feet from the basket with 3 seconds left just gives them a chance to set up a play, which Phoenix did for a Booker 3 to close the half. – 11:15 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

If not for Devin Booker’s 31-point burger (7 3-pointers!), Pelicans would likely have the lead at halftime. Instead, they trail 61-56. A lot to like from this first half, but New Orleans has to be crisp and focused every second. Playoff basketball: everything has to be on point. – 11:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Suns 61, Pels 56

McCollum 15 pts

Ingram 11 pts

Valanciunas 6 pts & 9 rebs

Devin Booker (31 pts) went insane in the half, but the Pels are still within striking distance. They just need to keep getting good looks for BI & CJ (and hope Book comes to Earth) – 11:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

Devin Booker cuando llegó al partido esta noche…. pic.twitter.com/PIPZjpnWew – 11:11 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Who would’ve thought the ball was going to Devin Booker at the end of the half? Insane stuff from him. 31 points. Nailed seven 3s. – 11:11 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Suns 61, Pelicans 56

– CJ: 15p, 6r, 4a

– BI: 11p, 4r, 3a

– JV: 6p, 9r

– Booker: 31p, 12/18 FG, 7/10 3P

Pels: 43.2 FG%, 9/19 3P, 9/11 FT

Suns: 53.3 FG%, 10/21 3P, 3/3 FT – 11:11 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Please don’t let Devin Booker catch the ball in the second half. – 11:11 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

I don’t know what the hell you’re supposed to do against heat check Booker except pray – 11:11 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

Devin Booker is leaving us speechless in the first half of Game 2. – 11:10 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Booker played like a pantheon of gods combined in the first half and the Pelicans are right in this one only down 5. I’ll take it. – 11:10 PM

Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin

It’s almost like the Pelicans have no idea who the hell Devin Booker is – 11:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 61, NOP 56

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

Book rn.. get the hell out the way!!! Lol pic.twitter.com/AC4Yq5ZyLL – 11:10 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker with 7 3s in another playoff game! – 11:10 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the pelicans on defense vs devin booker pic.twitter.com/KcWUbC8V6w – 11:09 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans are up 9-2 in offensive boards, but the Suns’ second was big, leading to another Booker 3. Ayton tracked down the long rebound amid a couple Pels – 11:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are a +10 since Devin Booker dapped that baby up – 11:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker is 4-of-5 from the field since giving that baby a fist bump – 11:05 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker going nuclear. He’s up to 26 points in the first half. Suns up 8 after a much better effort from the Pelicans. – 11:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker is up to 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting…with 2:27 to go in the first half

Just being legendary right now – 11:04 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Devin Booker is out for blood. And baby daps. – 11:04 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Booker is on one tonight – 11:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker talking to referee Tony Brothers after hitting deck on drive and score.

Next trip. Booker scores. Has 20 on 8-of-12 FGs.

#Suns, #Pelicans tied at 46-46. – 11:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker is absurd. That is all – 11:01 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

If Chris Paul would’ve fell in front of that baby courtside instead of Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/TWa5VRqgqP – 10:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Who just backs off a guy who just hit a 3 and is taking another one.

Correction.

Who backs off Devin Booker for 3 after he just hit a 3.

#Suns down two at end of 1st as Booker hits a fading two.

Has 16, hitting 4-of-6 from 3.

His career playoff-high for made 3s is 8. #Suns – 10:40 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

This is a fuuuuun first quarter all around. Great adjustments by the Pelicans and Booker is just so damn good – 10:38 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 30, Suns 28

Ingram 11 pts & 3 assts

McCollum 7 pts & 4 rebs

Valanciunas 4 pts & 6 rebs

Booker 16 pts (6-10 FG) – 10:37 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Trey banked that 3 in and just shrugged and shook his head.

Book comes back and makes a ridiculous 2 in the other end.

Wild end go the 1Q. – 10:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: NOP 30, PHX 28

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

Book a gamer, gamer. – 10:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker’s shot-making is single-handedly saving this quarter for the Suns – 10:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down, 27-23 after Booker 3. – 10:35 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Much better start. Herb has guarded Devin Booker from the opening tip. He started the game on Chris Paul in G1. Brandon Ingram (9 points) with the early offense. – 10:31 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Craig not shooting when Booker swung it to him there just killed the possession. I get it’s a lot of Crowder but everyone needs to be aggressive and take all their openings in this offense. It’s how it works. – 10:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

A little too much Jae on offense right now. Two fouls on Devin Booker as Cam Payne and Cam Johnson check in – 10:26 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Two fouls on Booker. He’s staying in for now. – 10:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

C.J. McCollum back-to-backs, Booker answers with 3.

#Suns up 14-13. – 10:18 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Pels wisely put Herb on Booker this time (was on CP3 last game). – 10:13 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

McCollum on Paul. Jones on Booker. – 10:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

How Devin Booker likes to end his pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/3CgKBbNRwz – 9:13 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Look for Brandon Ingram to still be matched up defensively against Devin Booker in game 2 (thereby Herb Jones should be on Chris Paul again), but Willie Green said in pregame that the Pelicans are going to mix up their coverages. BI will not chase Book around for the whole game. pic.twitter.com/Jv1QXgI9rJ – 8:45 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

After Devin Booker talked about “pigeons” (a guy that doesn’t play defense that you can target), I asked Jae Crowder about where that term came from. He said it’s pigeons and ducks, and that it’s been around for a while: pic.twitter.com/hqagPcVgS4 – 1:59 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Joel Embiid is probably the hardest player to officiate since Shaq in his heyday, a massive human being with the wily skills of sneaky guards and the rule-book knowledge of a habitual line-stepper. He’s used all the tools against Toronto sports.yahoo.com/stopping-joel-… – 12:47 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Chris Paul and Devin Booker torched the Pelicans in the series opener. For game 2, they should lean harder into slowing CP3 or prioritize limiting Book.

Offensively, move the ball! New Orleans averaged 300.3 passes in the regular season. In game 1: 264. https://t.co/q58BQhbBaT pic.twitter.com/zQH2dmfcwD – 12:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet: “We’ll get more information, we’ll have a better update tomorrow.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s hamstring -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 20, 2022

Duane Rankin: “If we have to play without Book, next man up.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on Devin Booker (right hamstring tightness). -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 20, 2022