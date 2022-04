Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Cannabis is often positioned as the next frontier in green agriculture. In reality, much of the industry’s current direction is neither sustainable nor forward-thinking for the environment. The majority of cannabis’ exorbitant energy use stems from inefficient cultivation practices. Even a decade ago, growing cannabis created the carbon emissions equivalent to having three million cars on the road, and those figures no doubt have risen as more states have legalized.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO