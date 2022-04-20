ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Produces first NHL assist

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Johnson notched a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Fiala scores two more in Wild win against Canucks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 12:17 of the third period, for the Minnesota Wild in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Fiala put Minnesota in front 4-3 when he circled the net, held off Brad...
NHL
NHL

Notebook: Blashill discusses Larkin's surgery, Vrana's contributions

Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
NHL
ESPN

Beniers, Roslovic, and more: The top available players from teams out of contention

It doesn't matter how far outside the margins a team sits relative to the playoff picture, its competitors still have to ride out the requisite number games. All 82 of them. A less flashy and compelling exercise that's nonetheless useful in its own right. Beyond entertaining invested fans in (hopefully) offering a preview of better days to come, this mittful of so-labelled meaningless games also provides opportunities for experimentation: Loose chances to switch up lines, test as-yet untested chemistry, and audition prospects, young and otherwise. And there's plenty of fantasy value to mine from such action.
NHL
NHL

Predators-Sharks, Avalanche-Blue Jackets to play in NHL Global Series

Nashville, San Jose will open 2022-23 regular season in Prague; Colorado, Columbus will play in Finland. The Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play in the 2022 NHL Global Series. There will be two exhibition games and four regular-season games played in four cities...
Person
Jack Roslovic
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets will take part in 2022 NHL Global Series in Finland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —  The Columbus Blue Jackets will play a pair of 2022-23 regular-season games in Tampere, Finland on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. CBJ will face the Colorado Avalanche in both games. “The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to be taking part in the 2022 NHL Global Series […]
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not expected to play

Atkinson (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson, who's tallied 50 points through 73 contests this season, will miss a fifth straight game Thursday. Until another update is released, Atkinson can be considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue.
#Blue Jackets#The Blue Jackets
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Top College Prospect Savoie Begins Journey to Edmonton in AHL

With speculation about his future swirling throughout Oil Country, Edmonton Oilers prospect Carter Savoie ended the suspense Monday (April 18) when the Bakersfield Condors signed him to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season. The 20-year-old forward is set to join...
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
NHL

Trip to Finland should be a highlight for Blue Jackets, Laine

NHL Global Series will send CBJ overseas for the first time in more than a decade. Patrik Laine has played NHL hockey in his home country before, as his Winnipeg team took part in a pair of games against Florida in Helsinki, Finland, in November 2018. He made memories that...
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
Yardbarker

Blues’ Buchnevich is a Key Component to Teams Future Success

When the St. Louis Blues acquired Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers, there was little doubt the team was gaining a future star. Less than a year into the trade, his impact and the team’s reliance on the Russian forward is larger than anyone had anticipated, and will be more so in the future.
NHL

Red Wings assign Chase Pearson to Griffins

Pearson, 24, has suited up in three games for the Red Wings, including his NHL Debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders, tallying four hits, two shots and an even plus-minus rating in 6:45 average time on ice across the three contests for Detroit. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center has also skated in 49 games for the Griffins this season, totaling 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, Pearson recorded 22 points (8-14-22) in 28 games with Grand Rapids and ranked among the team leaders with eight goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 22 points (3rd) and two power-play goals (T3rd), while logging only two penalty minutes. The third-year pro has appeared in 146 AHL games since making his pro debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, notching 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes.
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Wild

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between Vancouver and Minnesota this season: Oct. 26 (3-2 L), Mar. 24 (3-2 OT L), Apr. 21 (road). The Canucks have a 47-34-5-10 all-time record against the Wild, including a 22-22-2-3 record on the road. The Canucks are 3-5-2 in their last 10...
NHL

