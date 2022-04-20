ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Fourteen points in last seven

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Fiala had a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Canadiens....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Kevin Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
NHL
Reuters

Wild handle Canucks, lock in playoff foe

Kevin Fiala scored two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon scored once...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Matthew Boldy
Person
Cam Talbot
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter On The Ice, Zucker Sick

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Canadiens Preview: Draft Lottery Showdown

With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out Friday

Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadiens#Fourteen Points
The Associated Press

Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota’s 2-0 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He’s pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Trip to Finland should be a highlight for Blue Jackets, Laine

NHL Global Series will send CBJ overseas for the first time in more than a decade. Patrik Laine has played NHL hockey in his home country before, as his Winnipeg team took part in a pair of games against Florida in Helsinki, Finland, in November 2018. He made memories that...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
NHL

Predators Prospect Report: April 21

Nashville's top prospects are playing all over the world and perfecting their craft with the hope of one day skating for the Predators. Here's a look at how they're faring this season with their respective clubs, organizations and schools thus far. Here's the Preds Prospect Report for April 21, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Blues’ Tarasenko Should Win Masterton Award

As the season winds down, the St. Louis Blues look locked into a playoff date with the Minnesota Wild. The only question now is who will have home-ice advantage. Looking back, no one could have expected the offensive explosion the Blues have put forward this season. At the moment, seven players have 20 goals, and young superstar Robert Thomas will likely score one more to join them before the season ends. Team captain Ryan O’Reilly has a chance as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Malkin Returns to the Lineup Saturday in Detroit

Evgeni Malkin is eligible to return to the lineup Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena after serving his four-game suspension for cross-checking Nashville's Mark Borowiecki on April 10. "You miss Geno and the confidence that he brings," defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. As a generational talent...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Snap Six Game Losing Streak in MTL

I’m not referring to the Canadiens scoring with Carey Price as the goaltender in 2021-2022. I’m referring to the handpass by Brendan Gallagher to Mike Hoffman. It should have disqualified the goal, but the officiating crew told Mike Yeo that he could not challenge the scoring play. As it turns out, and Yeo seemed to believe it at the time, he could have challenged it, and the officiating crew made an error. The fix was in; the Flyers literally were handed better lottery odds at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

JVR, Provorov and prospects help Flyers snap skid in win over fellow lottery team

In a battle of draft lottery clubs, the Flyers beat the Canadiens, 6-3, Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal to snap a six-game losing streak. The Flyers matched their season high in goals as James van Riemsdyk (two), Ivan Provorov, Oskar Lindblom, Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost all found the back of the net.
NHL
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Seattle

ST. PAUL -- With its 12-game home point streak on the line, the Wild will welcome the NHL's newest team to Xcel Energy Center for the first time on Friday night when the Seattle Kraken come to the State of Hockey. The Wild and Kraken have played twice already this...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Rangers' Andrew Copp completes a hat trick in the first period vs. Islanders

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp only had one hat trick in his career prior to Thursday, but he needed just 19 minutes against the New York Islanders to record his second. Copp, 27, recorded a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) in the first period against the Islanders to give the Rangers a quick 3-0 lead. He started the scoring less than four minutes after the puck dropped when Artemi Panarin found him with a pass for an open shot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy