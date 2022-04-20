ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Second straight shutout Tuesday

 2 days ago

Shesterkin stopped all 31 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets. Shesterkin notched...

NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-31-10) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (50-21-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Thursday night is rivalry night, as the New York Islanders take on their archrivals, the New York Rangers, at UBS Arena. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss against the...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Notebook: Blashill discusses Larkin's surgery, Vrana's contributions

Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
NHL
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Rangers' Andrew Copp completes a hat trick in the first period vs. Islanders

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp only had one hat trick in his career prior to Thursday, but he needed just 19 minutes against the New York Islanders to record his second. Copp, 27, recorded a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) in the first period against the Islanders to give the Rangers a quick 3-0 lead. He started the scoring less than four minutes after the puck dropped when Artemi Panarin found him with a pass for an open shot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

A Rangers-Hurricanes Playoff Series Would Be Excellent

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are tied with 108 points each in the Metropolitan Division. One of the two teams will win the division while the other will finish second in the Metro. The teams have allowed nearly the same amount of goals against (GA) while the Hurricanes have the edge in goals for. Both clubs have the potential to have a memorable run during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
RALEIGH, NC
Cars 108

The Reason Red Wings Fired Fan Favorite Zamboni Driver is Simple, He Had to ‘Go’

When you gotta go, you gotta go, and apparently having to go is the reason longtime Red Wing Zamboni driver Al Sobotka is gone. Follow me?. Let's rewind a little bit. We told you at the end of March that fans were shocked after learning that Al Sobotka had been fired from the Red Wings organization. A staple with the Red Wings for 51 years, Al Sobotka was as much a Red Wing as the players. At 68 years old, Sobotka had parted ways with the NHL team, but the reasoning was a mystery.
DETROIT, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What can the Penguins expect in Evgeni Malkin's return from suspension?

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin has an eye for trends. Particularly among his teammates. To wit, the last time forward Evgeni Malkin missed a game, he returned to the lineup and erupted for a hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings. After being sidelined for a 5-1 road loss to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Massive brawl erupts between Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues [Video]

Let’s flashback to April 22, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings took on the St. Louis Blues in a game that would eventually include a massive brawl. With 81 seconds left in the game, a melee ensued in which six Blues received 75 penalty minutes and five Wings 63 minutes. (Only Slava Kozlov avoided a penalty, although he was part of a dogpile.) Fighting majors went to Martin Lapointe, Jamie Pusher and Bob Rouse for Detroit and Mike Peluso, Ricard Persson and Stephen Leach for St. Louis. Fans threw the usual debris onto the ice and at the bench, and the Wings raised their sticks toward the crowd as security moved in. … The fight fans for both teams might have wanted fizzled. After several skirmishes, Osgood rushed to the aid of Rouse, who was being double-teamed. Somehow, Fuhr became the fourth man in and ended up sitting on Rouse’s back. As linesman Gerard Gauthier restrained Osgood, Fuhr paid him a visit along the end boards. They chatted a bit, Gauthier left for more violent encounters, Fuhr gave Osgood a pat and Fuhr skated to the other end of the rink. … Free Press headline: Roped and tied.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Continues winning ways

Anderson made 29 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils. Anderson was spotted a 3-0 lead in the second period, helping himself in the process by assisting on Kyle Okposo's shorthanded goal to open the scoring. The Devils pushed back with a pair of goals sandwiched around the second intermission, but Anderson prevented them from tying the game before Buffalo extended its lead again. The veteran netminder has three wins in his last four starts and is 9-4-2 in his last 15 decisions.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Rangers, Oilers, Flames, Penguins, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at multiple New York Rangers players hitting milestones, Mike Smith and Connor McDavid leading a surging Edmonton Oilers, and the incredible duo on the Calgary Flames’ top line. Then we look at Jake Guentzel stepping into the elite group of active players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Florida Panthers continuing to hit team milestones, Alex Ovechkin reaching multiple more impressive milestones, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Blues’ Buchnevich is a Key Component to Teams Future Success

When the St. Louis Blues acquired Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers, there was little doubt the team was gaining a future star. Less than a year into the trade, his impact and the team’s reliance on the Russian forward is larger than anyone had anticipated, and will be more so in the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Good to go Friday

Stutzle (undisclosed) is in Friday's lineup against Columbus. Stutzle was considered a game-time call Friday but he won't miss any time with his undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old center has racked up 26 points in 24 games since the start of March, giving him 20 goals and 53 points through 74 appearances this season. He'll center Ottawa's second line Friday.
NHL

