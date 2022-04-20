ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Travis Dermott: Gets first goal with new team

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Dermott scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider has solid case for Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has made a solid case for the Calder Trophy. He is fourth among rookies, first among defensemen, with 48 points. He leads rookies with 42 assists and 20 power-play points. He leads rookies in average ice time (22:06). Beyond the numbers, Seider plays in...
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Wild handle Canucks, lock in playoff foe

Kevin Fiala scored two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon scored once...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Dermott
NHL

Notebook: Blashill discusses Larkin's surgery, Vrana's contributions

Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maple Leafs
WKBW-TV

Owen Power scores first NHL goal as Sabres top Devils 5-2

BUFFALO, N. Y. [WKBW] — Owen Power scored his first NHL goal in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres topped the New Jersey Devils 5-2. Power, who has played just five games in the NHL, converted on a partial breakaway thanks to a pass from Jeff Skinner. Along with his goal, Power tallied 22:21 of ice time, the third-most on the team.
BUFFALO, NY
Fox News

Shea Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3

Shea Theodore scored 2:09 into overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Theodore dangled his way through two defenders and deked his way to a backhand winner past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov, keeping the Golden Knights’ slim playoff hopes alive.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews to miss third straight game with undisclosed injury

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will sit out for the third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury when his team visits the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Matthews took part in the team’s optional skate Thursday morning, which later turned into a full skate with everybody...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Sens win 1,000th regular season game on Gaudette winner

The Ottawa Senators overturned an early deficit as they stormed back to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout Tuesday. Adam Gaudette scored the shootout winner as the Senators won their 1,000th regular season game, as Three Thoughts examines. Revenge of the Gauds. Sometimes the script just writes itself.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Wild

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between Vancouver and Minnesota this season: Oct. 26 (3-2 L), Mar. 24 (3-2 OT L), Apr. 21 (road). The Canucks have a 47-34-5-10 all-time record against the Wild, including a 22-22-2-3 record on the road. The Canucks are 3-5-2 in their last 10...
NHL
KARE

Fiala scores 2, Wild beat Canucks

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy