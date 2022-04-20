ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Logs helper in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Voracek posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Blue Jackets in a tricky spot after 2021-22 season

PHT’s “What Went Wrong?” series asks that question about teams who’ve been eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Why did this team fall short, and how surprising was that fall? Are there signs that things might go right next season? This series tackles those questions, and more. In the latest edition of “What Went Wrong?,” PHT breaks down the 2021-22 Columbus Blue Jackets.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

What went wrong for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna continued the Daily Faceoff Show’s newest segment Down and Out, where they talk about all the teams outside the playoff picture and where they can go from here. Today, it’s the Philadelphia Flyers, who started the season strong before falling off a cliff with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter On The Ice, Zucker Sick

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Trip to Finland should be a highlight for Blue Jackets, Laine

NHL Global Series will send CBJ overseas for the first time in more than a decade. Patrik Laine has played NHL hockey in his home country before, as his Winnipeg team took part in a pair of games against Florida in Helsinki, Finland, in November 2018. He made memories that...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Part Ways With van Riemsdyk Before 2022-23 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers have some work yet to be done in the offseason after failing to qualify for the postseason in consecutive seasons. The plan has yet to be revealed as to exactly what Chuck Fletcher meant by a retooling. You have to assume that means prominent players are headed out and some are expected to be brought in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Rangers' Andrew Copp completes a hat trick in the first period vs. Islanders

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp only had one hat trick in his career prior to Thursday, but he needed just 19 minutes against the New York Islanders to record his second. Copp, 27, recorded a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) in the first period against the Islanders to give the Rangers a quick 3-0 lead. He started the scoring less than four minutes after the puck dropped when Artemi Panarin found him with a pass for an open shot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Rout Habs, 6-3

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 6-3, at the Bell Centre on Thursday evening. The Flyers scored two goals in each period. It was the Flyers' first six-goal output since Dec. 14. The victory ended a six-game losing streak for the Flyers. The Canadiens have lost seven in a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Rangers, Oilers, Flames, Penguins, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at multiple New York Rangers players hitting milestones, Mike Smith and Connor McDavid leading a surging Edmonton Oilers, and the incredible duo on the Calgary Flames’ top line. Then we look at Jake Guentzel stepping into the elite group of active players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Florida Panthers continuing to hit team milestones, Alex Ovechkin reaching multiple more impressive milestones, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Hellberg debuts as Red Wings backup with Nedeljkovic sick

Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
NHL
NBC Sports

JVR, Provorov and prospects help Flyers snap skid in win over fellow lottery team

In a battle of draft lottery clubs, the Flyers beat the Canadiens, 6-3, Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal to snap a six-game losing streak. The Flyers matched their season high in goals as James van Riemsdyk (two), Ivan Provorov, Oskar Lindblom, Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost all found the back of the net.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Canadiens Preview: Draft Lottery Showdown

With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota’s 2-0 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He’s pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
NHL

