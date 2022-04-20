Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Logs helper in loss

Alexandar Georgiev gets the green light in goal for the New York Rangers as they visit the Islanders on Thursday night. The 26 year-old has excellent career numbers against the Isles going 7-3-0 in 10 games played. Georgiev has been very good in those contests with a 1.84 GAA and a .939 SV%.
PHT’s “What Went Wrong?” series asks that question about teams who’ve been eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Why did this team fall short, and how surprising was that fall? Are there signs that things might go right next season? This series tackles those questions, and more. In the latest edition of “What Went Wrong?,” PHT breaks down the 2021-22 Columbus Blue Jackets.
Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna continued the Daily Faceoff Show’s newest segment Down and Out, where they talk about all the teams outside the playoff picture and where they can go from here. Today, it’s the Philadelphia Flyers, who started the season strong before falling off a cliff with...
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
NHL Global Series will send CBJ overseas for the first time in more than a decade. Patrik Laine has played NHL hockey in his home country before, as his Winnipeg team took part in a pair of games against Florida in Helsinki, Finland, in November 2018. He made memories that...
The Philadelphia Flyers have some work yet to be done in the offseason after failing to qualify for the postseason in consecutive seasons. The plan has yet to be revealed as to exactly what Chuck Fletcher meant by a retooling. You have to assume that means prominent players are headed out and some are expected to be brought in.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
New York Rangers center Andrew Copp only had one hat trick in his career prior to Thursday, but he needed just 19 minutes against the New York Islanders to record his second. Copp, 27, recorded a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) in the first period against the Islanders to give the Rangers a quick 3-0 lead. He started the scoring less than four minutes after the puck dropped when Artemi Panarin found him with a pass for an open shot.
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 6-3, at the Bell Centre on Thursday evening. The Flyers scored two goals in each period. It was the Flyers' first six-goal output since Dec. 14. The victory ended a six-game losing streak for the Flyers. The Canadiens have lost seven in a...
No matter how badly the Flyers have played this season, at least they probably won't suffer the dubious distinction of having the NHL's worst record.
The Flyers pretty much made sure of that on Thursday night with a 6-3 win over the Canadiens in a battle of division cellar dwellers at Montreal's Bell Centre.
On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at multiple New York Rangers players hitting milestones, Mike Smith and Connor McDavid leading a surging Edmonton Oilers, and the incredible duo on the Calgary Flames’ top line. Then we look at Jake Guentzel stepping into the elite group of active players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Florida Panthers continuing to hit team milestones, Alex Ovechkin reaching multiple more impressive milestones, and more.
Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves...
The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
In a battle of draft lottery clubs, the Flyers beat the Canadiens, 6-3, Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal to snap a six-game losing streak. The Flyers matched their season high in goals as James van Riemsdyk (two), Ivan Provorov, Oskar Lindblom, Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost all found the back of the net.
With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.
MONTREAL (AP) — Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He’s pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
