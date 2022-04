As the Vegas Golden Knights look to make the playoffs over this final stretch of the season, they now will have to do so without their starting goaltender. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner’s season is over. He opted to undergo surgery for a major knee injury he suffered against Philadelphia last month. Lehner attempted to play through that injury over the past month but finally made the choice to end his season to get started on the recovery process.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO