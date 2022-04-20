ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Dishes pair of assists

 2 days ago

Hughes notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators. Hughes...

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Bruins, Canucks, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are updates on talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, plus news on negotiations between the Boston Bruins and Patrice Bergeon. The Vancouver Canucks will need to make a difficult decision when it comes to Brock Boeser and the Montreal Canadiens, along with the rest of the hockey world has lost a legend in Guy Lafleur.
Red Wings’ Moritz Seider has solid case for Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has made a solid case for the Calder Trophy. He is fourth among rookies, first among defensemen, with 48 points. He leads rookies with 42 assists and 20 power-play points. He leads rookies in average ice time (22:06). Beyond the numbers, Seider plays in...
Canucks Prospect Report: Bains, Karlsson, Persson, CHL Playoffs & More

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks prospect report here at The Hockey Writers. In this edition, we are heading back to North America to check on Arshdeep Bains and his historic season with the Red Deer Rebels and Ethan Keppen’s swan song with the Flint Firebirds. We will also...
Notebook: Blashill discusses Larkin's surgery, Vrana's contributions

Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
Gaudette scores shootout winner, Senators beat Canucks 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Gaudette scored the shootout winner in the fifth round and the Ottawa Senators beat the Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping Vancouver’s six-game win streak. “That felt good. It’s been a long time coming,” Gaudette said. “It was a good game overall,...
Fiala scores 2, Wild beat Canucks

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
Owen Power scores first NHL goal as Sabres top Devils 5-2

BUFFALO, N. Y. [WKBW] — Owen Power scored his first NHL goal in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres topped the New Jersey Devils 5-2. Power, who has played just five games in the NHL, converted on a partial breakaway thanks to a pass from Jeff Skinner. Along with his goal, Power tallied 22:21 of ice time, the third-most on the team.
Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
