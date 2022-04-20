Canucks' Brad Hunt: Helpers in three straight games

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO