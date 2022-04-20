ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Brad Hunt: Helpers in three straight games

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hunt notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators. Hunt picked up his third assist...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Bruins, Canucks, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are updates on talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, plus news on negotiations between the Boston Bruins and Patrice Bergeon. The Vancouver Canucks will need to make a difficult decision when it comes to Brock Boeser and the Montreal Canadiens, along with the rest of the hockey world has lost a legend in Guy Lafleur.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider has solid case for Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has made a solid case for the Calder Trophy. He is fourth among rookies, first among defensemen, with 48 points. He leads rookies with 42 assists and 20 power-play points. He leads rookies in average ice time (22:06). Beyond the numbers, Seider plays in...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Prospect Report: Bains, Karlsson, Persson, CHL Playoffs & More

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks prospect report here at The Hockey Writers. In this edition, we are heading back to North America to check on Arshdeep Bains and his historic season with the Red Deer Rebels and Ethan Keppen’s swan song with the Flint Firebirds. We will also...
NHL
Reuters

Wild handle Canucks, lock in playoff foe

Kevin Fiala scored two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon scored once...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Boeser
KTVZ

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who also got goals from Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks and Matthew Highmore had Vancouver’s other goal. Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Wild to earn his 200th win.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpers
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Bags apple in overtime win

Karlsson recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winning goal 2:09 into overtime. The assist was Karlsson's first point in his last three games since his three-point outburst last Thursday versus the Flames. The 29-year-old center is up to 32 points, 125 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 36 hits in 63 contests.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Wild

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between Vancouver and Minnesota this season: Oct. 26 (3-2 L), Mar. 24 (3-2 OT L), Apr. 21 (road). The Canucks have a 47-34-5-10 all-time record against the Wild, including a 22-22-2-3 record on the road. The Canucks are 3-5-2 in their last 10...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Notebook: Blashill discusses Larkin's surgery, Vrana's contributions

Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Good to go Friday

Stutzle (undisclosed) is in Friday's lineup against Columbus. Stutzle was considered a game-time call Friday but he won't miss any time with his undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old center has racked up 26 points in 24 games since the start of March, giving him 20 goals and 53 points through 74 appearances this season. He'll center Ottawa's second line Friday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
NHL
Reuters

Alex DeBrincat's OT goal propels Blackhawks past Coyotes

Alex DeBrincat notched his 40th goal of the season in overtime and Alex Vlasic netted his first NHL goal as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks claimed a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday in Glendale, Ariz. Dominik Kubalik and Jake McCabe also scored for the Blackhawks (26-40-11, 63 points). Goaltender...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Rangers, Oilers, Flames, Penguins, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at multiple New York Rangers players hitting milestones, Mike Smith and Connor McDavid leading a surging Edmonton Oilers, and the incredible duo on the Calgary Flames’ top line. Then we look at Jake Guentzel stepping into the elite group of active players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Florida Panthers continuing to hit team milestones, Alex Ovechkin reaching multiple more impressive milestones, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Top College Prospect Savoie Begins Journey to Edmonton in AHL

With speculation about his future swirling throughout Oil Country, Edmonton Oilers prospect Carter Savoie ended the suspense Monday (April 18) when the Bakersfield Condors signed him to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season. The 20-year-old forward is set to join...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out Friday

Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy