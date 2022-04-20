ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Scores both goals in loss

 2 days ago

Roslovic scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to...

NBC Sports

Blue Jackets in a tricky spot after 2021-22 season

PHT’s “What Went Wrong?” series asks that question about teams who’ve been eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Why did this team fall short, and how surprising was that fall? Are there signs that things might go right next season? This series tackles those questions, and more. In the latest edition of “What Went Wrong?,” PHT breaks down the 2021-22 Columbus Blue Jackets.
NHL

Notebook: Blashill discusses Larkin's surgery, Vrana's contributions

Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
NHL
ESPN

Beniers, Roslovic, and more: The top available players from teams out of contention

It doesn't matter how far outside the margins a team sits relative to the playoff picture, its competitors still have to ride out the requisite number games. All 82 of them. A less flashy and compelling exercise that's nonetheless useful in its own right. Beyond entertaining invested fans in (hopefully) offering a preview of better days to come, this mittful of so-labelled meaningless games also provides opportunities for experimentation: Loose chances to switch up lines, test as-yet untested chemistry, and audition prospects, young and otherwise. And there's plenty of fantasy value to mine from such action.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Keeps streak going with helper

Tarasenko notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Tarasenko extended his point streak to eight games when he set up a Robert Thomas goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Tarasenko has eight goals and 10 assists during his eight-game point streak. While the recent work is obviously excellent, the winger's been strong all season with 33 goals, 46 helpers, 223 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-9 rating through 71 appearances.
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Rout Habs, 6-3

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 6-3, at the Bell Centre on Thursday evening. The Flyers scored two goals in each period. It was the Flyers' first six-goal output since Dec. 14. The victory ended a six-game losing streak for the Flyers. The Canadiens have lost seven in a...
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets at Hurricanes

RALEIGH - Since returning from the National Hockey League All-Star break, the Winnipeg Jets have been doing all they can to claw back into a wildcard spot, but despite getting within a couple points on more than one occasion, they couldn't get over the hump. Ahead of Thursday's road trip...
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
Yardbarker

Rangers' Andrew Copp completes a hat trick in the first period vs. Islanders

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp only had one hat trick in his career prior to Thursday, but he needed just 19 minutes against the New York Islanders to record his second. Copp, 27, recorded a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) in the first period against the Islanders to give the Rangers a quick 3-0 lead. He started the scoring less than four minutes after the puck dropped when Artemi Panarin found him with a pass for an open shot.
The Associated Press

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
Yardbarker

Hellberg debuts as Red Wings backup with Nedeljkovic sick

Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
Yardbarker

Jets captain Blake Wheeler discusses 'really disappointing' season

It wasn’t the season the Winnipeg Jets had in mind, something their captain Blake Wheeler made very clear in a press conference on Thursday. Wheeler spoke with the media after the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night, officially eliminating the Jets from the playoffs.
NBC Sports

JVR, Provorov and prospects help Flyers snap skid in win over fellow lottery team

In a battle of draft lottery clubs, the Flyers beat the Canadiens, 6-3, Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal to snap a six-game losing streak. The Flyers matched their season high in goals as James van Riemsdyk (two), Ivan Provorov, Oskar Lindblom, Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost all found the back of the net.
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Canadiens Preview: Draft Lottery Showdown

With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.
